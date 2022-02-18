Storm Eunice: Live updates from Tayside and Fife as snow prompts travel chaos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Eunice has brought heavy snow to Scotland, including on the M90 where motorists have been left at a standstill amid travel disruption.

A number of schools have also been forced to close in Angus due to bad weather.

It comes amid a yellow warning for snow issued by the Met Office, with flurries of the white stuff expected to cause disruption until 6pm on Friday.

Our reporters and photographers will bring you rolling coverage from across the east of Scotland as local communities deal with the effects of Storm Eunice.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day on Friday.

Please allow a moment for updates to load below. If you have any news or photos to share please email livenews@thecourier.co.uk.