Storm Eunice: Heavy snow on M90 leaves motorists at a standstill By Alasdair Clark February 18 2022, 9.53am Updated: February 18 2022, 12.54pm Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier M90 and A90 drivers face a MONTH of disruption during roadworks starting this weekend New warnings as Tayside and Fife face more weather disruption after Storm Eunice Storm Eunice: Live updates from Tayside and Fife as snow prompts travel chaos Major delays on M90 in Fife following lorry crash