New warnings as Tayside and Fife face more weather disruption after Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New warnings as Tayside and Fife face more weather disruption after Storm Eunice

By Katy Scott
February 18 2022, 1.11pm
weather warning tayside fife
Wintry weather is set to continue.

New warnings have been issued across Tayside and Fife as the region faces yet more weather disruption.

Ice and strong winds are set to hit the area over the weekend, with no end to the wintry conditions in sight.

It comes in the wake of disruption being caused by Storm Eunice on Friday, with travel chaos brought on by heavy snow.

weather warning tayside fife
Snow caused traffic problems across Angus and Perthshire on Friday.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice, running from Friday into Saturday, and then wind covering Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters say parts of Perthshire and western Fife will see a mixture of wintry showers and clear spells from 6pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday, causing icy patches.

Meanwhile, the warning for “very strong winds” comes into force at noon on Sunday and runs until noon on Monday, covering all of Tayside and Fife, and much of mainland Scotland.

The Met Office has warned of potential damage to buildings and longer journey times with possible cancellations on transport networks.

It also warns there is a “small chance” of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Storm Eunice forced many schools in Angus and Perthshire to close on Friday, while ScotRail cancelled several trains.

Major trunk roads across eastern Scotland have also been impacted, with tailbacks and delays on the A90 and M90.

Storm Eunice hits Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier