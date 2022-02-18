New warnings as Tayside and Fife face more weather disruption after Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New warnings have been issued across Tayside and Fife as the region faces yet more weather disruption.

Ice and strong winds are set to hit the area over the weekend, with no end to the wintry conditions in sight.

It comes in the wake of disruption being caused by Storm Eunice on Friday, with travel chaos brought on by heavy snow.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for ice, running from Friday into Saturday, and then wind covering Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters say parts of Perthshire and western Fife will see a mixture of wintry showers and clear spells from 6pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday, causing icy patches.

Meanwhile, the warning for “very strong winds” comes into force at noon on Sunday and runs until noon on Monday, covering all of Tayside and Fife, and much of mainland Scotland.

Very wintry conditions on the way today with significant and disruptive snowfall for many of us, and some very strong and gusty winds too. Here is Calum with the forecast. pic.twitter.com/NAK981z3cv — BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) February 18, 2022

The Met Office has warned of potential damage to buildings and longer journey times with possible cancellations on transport networks.

It also warns there is a “small chance” of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Storm Eunice forced many schools in Angus and Perthshire to close on Friday, while ScotRail cancelled several trains.

Major trunk roads across eastern Scotland have also been impacted, with tailbacks and delays on the A90 and M90.