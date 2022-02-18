M90 and A90 drivers face a MONTH of disruption during roadworks starting this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers using the M90 and A90 near Perth are facing a month of disruption as major roadworks take place from this weekend.

Resurfacing work is being done in the Barnhill area, to the east of the city, where the motorway meets the A90.

They will run from Sunday night until March 21 and will see a series of lane closures and diversions put in place.

Roads chiefs say the closures are “necessary” and the £1.2 million project will “greatly improve” the driving surface.

What restrictions will be in place?

7.30pm on Sunday February 20 to 6.30am on Saturday February 26: The M90 slip road at junction 11 (Barnhill) northbound will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the Kinfauns junction to the east. Traffic from Perth wishing to join the southbound M90 will also be diverted via the Kinfauns junction. A northbound nearside lane closure will also be in place across the Friarton Bridge.

7.30pm on Sunday February 27 to 6.30am on Monday March 7: A contraflow system will be in pace between Walnut Grove and junction 10. Single-lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the northbound carriageway while the A90 southbound carriageway is resurfaced. The junction 11 southbound off-slip will be closed throughout this phase of the project, with motorway traffic being diverted to junction nine at Bridge of Earn and back. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted via the local road to Walnut Grove.

7.30pm on Sunday March 13 to 6.30am on Thursday March 17: The M90 junction 11 southbound on-slip will be closed. Traffic from Perth wishing to join the southbound M90 will again be diverted via the Kinfauns junction.

The M90 junction 11 southbound on-slip will be closed. Traffic from Perth wishing to join the southbound M90 will again be diverted via the Kinfauns junction. 7.30pm on Friday March 18 to 6.30am on Monday March 21: The Barnhill circulatory westbound (from A90 south to Perth) will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to junction nine at Bridge of Earn and back up. Bus services will be managed through the site to allow them to continue to run in this area. Non-motorway traffic will also be accommodated at these times.

Steps to ‘minimise disruption’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £1.2m investment from Transport Scotland will see works completed across busy sections of the A90 and M90 near Barnhill which will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for motorists.

“The closures in place are necessary to protect our operatives and road users, however we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements by programming the works to take place in phases.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”