M90 and A90 drivers face a MONTH of disruption during roadworks starting this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

M90 and A90 drivers face a MONTH of disruption during roadworks starting this weekend

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 18 2022, 5.52pm
Work gets under way on the M90 and A90 near Perth on Sunday. Image: Google.
Work gets under way on the M90 and A90 near Perth on Sunday. Image: Google.

Drivers using the M90 and A90 near Perth are facing a month of disruption as major roadworks take place from this weekend.

Resurfacing work is being done in the Barnhill area, to the east of the city, where the motorway meets the A90.

They will run from Sunday night until March 21 and will see a series of lane closures and diversions put in place.

Roads chiefs say the closures are “necessary” and the £1.2 million project will “greatly improve” the driving surface.

What restrictions will be in place?

  • 7.30pm on Sunday February 20 to 6.30am on Saturday February 26: The M90 slip road at junction 11 (Barnhill) northbound will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the Kinfauns junction to the east. Traffic from Perth wishing to join the southbound M90 will also be diverted via the Kinfauns junction. A northbound nearside lane closure will also be in place across the Friarton Bridge.
  • 7.30pm on Sunday February 27 to 6.30am on Monday March 7: A contraflow system will be in pace between Walnut Grove and junction 10. Single-lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the northbound carriageway while the A90 southbound carriageway is resurfaced. The junction 11 southbound off-slip will be closed throughout this phase of the project, with motorway traffic being diverted to junction nine at Bridge of Earn and back. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted via the local road to Walnut Grove.

  • 7.30pm on Sunday March 13 to 6.30am on Thursday March 17: The M90 junction 11 southbound on-slip will be closed. Traffic from Perth wishing to join the southbound M90 will again be diverted via the Kinfauns junction.
  • 7.30pm on Friday March 18 to 6.30am on Monday March 21: The Barnhill circulatory westbound (from A90 south to Perth) will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to junction nine at Bridge of Earn and back up. Bus services will be managed through the site to allow them to continue to run in this area. Non-motorway traffic will also be accommodated at these times.

Steps to ‘minimise disruption’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £1.2m investment from Transport Scotland will see works completed across busy sections of the A90 and M90 near Barnhill which will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for motorists.

“The closures in place are necessary to protect our operatives and road users, however we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements by programming the works to take place in phases.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Storm Eunice: Heavy snow on M90 leaves motorists at a standstill

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier