‘Let me know he’s OK’: Mum’s plea in search for missing diabetic son last seen in Perth

A worried mum has launched an urgent appeal to trace her missing son who was last seen in Perth.

William Stevenson or McQuade, 32, originally from Glasgow, visited a friend in the Tulloch area of the city on Thursday.

Mum Jacqui says he has not been in touch since and has asked anyone with information to contact the police.

She told The Courier: “He is type one diabetic and needs insulin, I am worried.

“I live in Glasgow and William left here three weeks ago to stay with a friend in Perth.”

I don’t care what the circumstances are, just please get in touch and let me know he’s OK

Jacqui says she became aware that her son may be missing when she was told he had not collected money sent to a bank account for him over the weekend.

She continued: “I was quite confused so I phoned the police. They are coming to visit today.

“He was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Tulloch last Wednesday and would have been heading to Bertha Park.”

Jacqui has shared a recent picture of William, describing him as slim and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

“He’s 32 but does look young, about 16,” she added.

Police investigating man’s disappearance

“If anybody has heard anything get in touch.

“I don’t care what the circumstances are, just please get in touch and let me know he’s OK.”

Police say William was wearing black tracksuit trousers and a green/black tracksuit top when he was last seen on Cairns Crescent at around 9pm on Thursday.

Officers say he may have travelled back to the west coast.

Sergeant David North said: “We are keen to trace William as soon as possible and are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts or anyone who has seen anyone matching his description to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1768 of February 19,