‘Let me know he’s OK’: Mum’s plea in search for missing diabetic son last seen in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Let me know he’s OK’: Mum’s plea in search for missing diabetic son last seen in Perth

By Alasdair Clark
February 21 2022, 10.17am Updated: February 21 2022, 2.07pm
Missing from Perth, William Stevenson
William Stevenson, 32, has been reported missing.

A worried mum has launched an urgent appeal to trace her missing son who was last seen in Perth.

William Stevenson or McQuade, 32, originally from Glasgow, visited a friend in the Tulloch area of the city on Thursday.

Mum Jacqui says he has not been in touch since and has asked anyone with information to contact the police.

She told The Courier: “He is type one diabetic and needs insulin, I am worried.

“I live in Glasgow and William left here three weeks ago to stay with a friend in Perth.”

I don’t care what the circumstances are, just please get in touch and let me know he’s OK

Jacqui says she became aware that her son may be missing when she was told he had not collected money sent to a bank account for him over the weekend.

She continued: “I was quite confused so I phoned the police. They are coming to visit today.

“He was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Tulloch last Wednesday and would have been heading to Bertha Park.”

Jacqui has shared a recent picture of William, describing him as slim and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall.

“He’s 32 but does look young, about 16,” she added.

Police investigating man’s disappearance

“If anybody has heard anything get in touch.

“I don’t care what the circumstances are, just please get in touch and let me know he’s OK.”

Police say William was wearing black tracksuit trousers and a green/black tracksuit top when he was last seen on Cairns Crescent at around 9pm on Thursday.

Officers say he may have travelled back to the west coast.

Sergeant David North said: “We are keen to trace William as soon as possible and are appealing for anyone with any information on his whereabouts or anyone who has seen anyone matching his description to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1768 of February 19,

Lynn McPaul: ‘Bewildered’ family of missing Dundee mum issue statement

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier