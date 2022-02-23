Closing date confirmed for Perth Post Office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The closing date for Perth’s Bridgend Post Office has been confirmed.

It will shut its doors for the final time at noon on April 2 – less than two years after it opened.

The closure follows an announcement by postmaster Ian Morgan last year that he planned to cease running the service.

Mr Morgan said he had reached “the end of the road” with the Post Office. His News Direct store will, however, remain open.

He blamed the announcement on the branch experiencing “far less footfall than expected”.

For Bridgend residents, this means they must use Post Office services on Perth High Street or on Jeanfield Road.

‘A blow to local residents’

Retailers are being encouraged to take on Post Office services.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “Whilst not unexpected, this news will come as a blow to local residents and significantly erode the presence of Post Office services in Perth.

“I would encourage any individuals interested in taking over this service to consider applying.

“It is my hope that a replacement can be found as soon as possible, so as to minimise the disruption to the local community.”

Perth and Perthshire North MP Pete Wishart added: “It is hugely disappointing that the branch is having to close.

“One of the reasons for the resignation of the postmaster was because he was not able to provide DVLA services, including road tax renewals.

“I was sorry that the Post Office were unable to change their mind when I previously raised this with them.”

What has the Post Office said?

The Post Office has apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and is encouraging local retailers to take on the vacancy.

A spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for Bridgend Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close on Saturday 2 April at 12 noon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

“The vacancy is advertised on our website and we would welcome interest from local retailers.

“In the interim alternative branches include Perth and Jeanfield Road.”