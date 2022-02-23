Closing date confirmed for Perth Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Closing date confirmed for Perth Post Office

By Anita Diouri
February 23 2022, 4.00pm Updated: February 23 2022, 6.10pm
Perth Post Office
Postmaster Ian Morgan, Linda McDonald, Edna McIntyre and Fiona Bain when Bridgend Post Office opened in 2020. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The closing date for Perth’s Bridgend Post Office has been confirmed.

It will shut its doors for the final time at noon on April 2 – less than two years after it opened.

The closure follows an announcement by postmaster Ian Morgan last year that he planned to cease running the service.

Post Office

Mr Morgan said he had reached “the end of the road” with the Post Office. His News Direct store will, however, remain open.

He blamed the announcement on the branch experiencing “far less footfall than expected”.

For Bridgend residents, this means they must use Post Office services on Perth High Street or on Jeanfield Road.

‘A blow to local residents’

Retailers are being encouraged to take on Post Office services.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “Whilst not unexpected, this news will come as a blow to local residents and significantly erode the presence of Post Office services in Perth.

“I would encourage any individuals interested in taking over this service to consider applying.

Perth Post Office
Fiona Bain, Ian Morgan, Edna McIntyre and Linda McDonald. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“It is my hope that a replacement can be found as soon as possible, so as to minimise the disruption to the local community.”

Perth and Perthshire North MP Pete Wishart added: “It is hugely disappointing that the branch is having to close.

“One of the reasons for the resignation of the postmaster was because he was not able to provide DVLA services, including road tax renewals.

“I was sorry that the Post Office were unable to change their mind when I previously raised this with them.”

What has the Post Office said?

The Post Office has apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and is encouraging local retailers to take on the vacancy.

A spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for Bridgend Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close on Saturday 2 April at 12 noon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

“The vacancy is advertised on our website and we would welcome interest from local retailers.

“In the interim alternative branches include Perth and Jeanfield Road.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier