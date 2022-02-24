Another warning for Tayside and Fife as yet more wintry weather forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More snow is forecast to hit Tayside and Fife as another yellow weather warning is issued but ice will be the biggest danger.

The latest warning from the Met Office comes into force at 8pm on Thursday, just as the current one for snow and lightning comes to an end.

The new warning is in place until 9.30am on Friday.

While the latest forecast says more snow, sleet and showers are to hit the region, with rain turning to ice.

Temperatures are to be near freezing and feel like below freezing in Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warns of difficult travel conditions overnight into Friday morning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and Ice across Scotland and northwest England

Thursday 2000 – Friday 0930 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/iUxYoGusUv — Met Office (@metoffice) February 24, 2022

But there is a silver lining as sunshine is forecast for most of Friday, after the weather warning ends.

Highs of up to 10°C are predicted.

More disruption?

Icy roads and paths cause an increased risk of accidents and injuries, the Met Office warned.

The warning also includes the risk of travel disruption.

Heavy snow on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning closed several schools and caused major disruption, particularly on the roads.

It is not yet known if the schools closed in Perthshire will remain closed on Friday.