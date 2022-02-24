Another warning for Tayside and Fife as yet more wintry weather forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Another warning for Tayside and Fife as yet more wintry weather forecast

By Emma Duncan
February 24 2022, 12.39pm Updated: February 24 2022, 2.48pm
Another weather warning has been issued for Tayside and Fife.
Another weather warning has been issued for Tayside and Fife.

More snow is forecast to hit Tayside and Fife as another yellow weather warning is issued but ice will be the biggest danger.

The latest warning from the Met Office comes into force at 8pm on Thursday, just as the current one for snow and lightning comes to an end.

The new warning is in place until 9.30am on Friday.

While the latest forecast says more snow, sleet and showers are to hit the region, with rain turning to ice.

Temperatures are to be near freezing and feel like below freezing in Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warns of difficult travel conditions overnight into Friday morning.

But there is a silver lining as sunshine is forecast for most of Friday, after the weather warning ends.

Highs of up to 10°C are predicted.

More disruption?

Icy roads and paths cause an increased risk of accidents and injuries, the Met Office warned.

The warning also includes the risk of travel disruption.

Heavy snow on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning closed several schools and caused major disruption, particularly on the roads.

It is not yet known if the schools closed in Perthshire will remain closed on Friday.

Several schools shut and roads blocked as Tayside and Fife hit with heavy snow

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier