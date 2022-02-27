Urgent search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who has links to Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Urgent search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who has links to Dundee and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
February 27 2022, 1.26pm Updated: February 27 2022, 2.25pm
13-year-old Hayleigh Kent
13-year-old Hayleigh Kent

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a 13-year-old girl missing from Perth who was last seen on Saturday.

Officers say they have been unable to locate Hayleigh Kent despite extensive inquiries to trace the youngster.

She was last seen at around 10.15am on Saturday February 26 in Perth city centre, near Kinnoull Causeway. She failed to return home and was reported missing.

As well as her home in Perth, police say Hayleigh also has links to Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh where she regularly travels to.

Missing girl Hayleigh Kent
Hayleigh was last seen on Saturday

Hayleigh is described as white, around 5ft. 7 inches in height, with long, brown hair.

Before going missing she was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also thought to be carrying three bags.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

Links to Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh

“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.

“She regularly visits Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh and inquiries are ongoing in those locations.

“If anyone has seen Hayleigh or has any information on her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier