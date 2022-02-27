Urgent search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who has links to Dundee and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a 13-year-old girl missing from Perth who was last seen on Saturday.

Officers say they have been unable to locate Hayleigh Kent despite extensive inquiries to trace the youngster.

She was last seen at around 10.15am on Saturday February 26 in Perth city centre, near Kinnoull Causeway. She failed to return home and was reported missing.

As well as her home in Perth, police say Hayleigh also has links to Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh where she regularly travels to.

Hayleigh is described as white, around 5ft. 7 inches in height, with long, brown hair.

Before going missing she was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also thought to be carrying three bags.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

Links to Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh

“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.

“She regularly visits Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh and inquiries are ongoing in those locations.

“If anyone has seen Hayleigh or has any information on her whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February 2022.