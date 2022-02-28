Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of places across Tayside and Fife have set up donation drop-off points for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Businesses, organisations and community centres are all inundated with offers of help.

Most places are looking for warm clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, baby milk and nappies.

They also want tinned and dried food.

And there are collections of cat and dog food for all the displaced pets.

Here are some collection points near you.

Perth and Kinross

The Perth Polish Saturday School is collecting until 8pm on Monday evening at the North Inch Community Campus.

And items will be sent to Poland on Wednesday.

Organiser Wioletta Hass-Lipińska said: “I really appreciate the help from Scottish people.

“Massive, massive thanks to the Scottish people.

“These women are coming to Poland because they want to get away from war but they only have one suitcase.

“The people in Poland – they are waiting for these things.”

Other drop-off points in Perth and Kinross.

In Perth, there are several places to leave donations. They include:

Touch of Poland, South Methven Street; Polish Taste, Crieff Road, the North Inch Community Library and the AK Bell Library.

ESOL Perth, Drummond House in Scott Street, also has a collection.

Elsewhere, libraries accepting donations are:

Alyth

Auchterarder

Birnam

Blairgowrie

Breadalbane Community Library in Aberfeldy

Comrie

Loch Leven Community Library, Muirs

Pitlochry

Scone

Strathearn Community Library.

Fife

In Kirkcaldy, Polish grocery store Jezyk the Hedgehog is collecting until Friday.

And donations can also be dropped off at Touch of Poland, 258 High Street.

Methil – For those who can’t get to Kirkcaldy, the East Dock Bar, High Street, Methil, is a drop-off point for Jezyk the Hedgehog’s appeal.

Lochgelly – The town hall is hosting collections from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday this week, and from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday.

Cupar – Community in Cupar (CiC) is collecting small baby toys and baby and children’s clothes at St John’s Church Hall, Bonnygate, on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm.

Alternatively, people can donate money via the organisation’s Paypal account.

Cowdenbeath – Cowdenbeath Martial Arts Centre has a drop-off point at The Old Fountain, Broad Street.

Crossgates – Acorn Aid is accepting monetary donations. Bank account details can be found here.

Pet food donations – Vicki Bell’s Short Bark and Sides in Leven, and Makeover Rover Dog Grooming in St Andrews, are collecting dog and cat food on behalf of the Bark Out Loud Dog Foundation.

Angus

Lundie – Bouncyparade Boarding Kennels is collecting dog and cat food as well as other items.

Arbroath – Touch of Poland, Cairnie Street.

Montrose – Childrenswear shop, Rainbow Lane, John Street.

Brechin – The health centre, in Infirmary Street, is collecting until Thursday.

Dundee

People attending Monday’s protest in City Square were asked to take along donations.

Various charities were there to help with collections,

The Polish shop at 317 Hilltown has suspended its collection after being inundated with donations.

However, it plans to restart as soon as possible. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for details,

Do you know of anywhere else accepting donations? Please let us know at community@thecourier.co.uk so we can include them.