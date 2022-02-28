Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife

By Claire Warrender and Anita Diouri
February 28 2022, 7.19pm
Perth's Polish Saturday School was inundated with donations on Monday. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
A number of places across Tayside and Fife have set up donation drop-off points for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

Businesses, organisations and community centres are all inundated with offers of help.

Most places are looking for warm clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, baby milk and nappies.

They also want tinned and dried food.

And there are collections of cat and dog food for all the displaced pets.

Here are some collection points near you.

Perth and Kinross

The Perth Polish Saturday School is collecting until 8pm on Monday evening at the North Inch Community Campus.

And items will be sent to Poland on Wednesday.

Organiser Wioletta Hass-Lipińska said: “I really appreciate the help from Scottish people.

People dropping off Ukraine donations in Perth.
People arrive with their Ukraine donations. Picture Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

“Massive, massive thanks to the Scottish people.

“These women are coming to Poland because they want to get away from war but they only have one suitcase.

“The people in Poland – they are waiting for these things.”

Other drop-off points in Perth and Kinross.

In Perth, there are several places to leave donations. They include:

Touch of Poland, South Methven Street; Polish Taste, Crieff Road, the North Inch Community Library and the AK Bell Library.

ESOL Perth, Drummond House in Scott Street, also has a collection.

Elsewhere, libraries accepting donations are:

  • Alyth
  • Auchterarder
  • Birnam
  • Blairgowrie
  • Breadalbane Community Library in Aberfeldy  
  • Comrie
  • Loch Leven Community Library, Muirs
  • Pitlochry
  • Scone
  • Strathearn Community Library.

Fife

In Kirkcaldy, Polish grocery store Jezyk the Hedgehog is collecting until Friday.

And donations can also be dropped off at Touch of Poland, 258 High Street.

Methil – For those who can’t get to Kirkcaldy, the East Dock Bar, High Street, Methil, is a drop-off point for Jezyk the Hedgehog’s appeal.

Pierwsze paczki już sa❤Dziękujemy Zbieramy do soboty 5.03

Posted by Jeżyk Polski Sklep Spożywczy on Saturday, 26 February 2022

Lochgelly – The town hall is hosting collections from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday this week, and from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday.

CuparCommunity in Cupar (CiC) is collecting small baby toys and baby and children’s clothes at St John’s Church Hall, Bonnygate, on Saturdays from 11am to 1pm.

Alternatively, people can donate money via the organisation’s Paypal account.

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath Martial Arts Centre has a drop-off point at The Old Fountain, Broad Street.

Crossgates – Acorn Aid is accepting monetary donations. Bank account details can be found here.

Pet food donationsVicki Bell’s Short Bark and Sides in Leven, and Makeover Rover Dog Grooming in St Andrews, are collecting dog and cat food on behalf of the Bark Out Loud Dog Foundation.

Angus

LundieBouncyparade Boarding Kennels is collecting dog and cat food as well as other items.

ArbroathTouch of Poland, Cairnie Street.

Montrose – Childrenswear shop, Rainbow Lane, John Street.

Brechin – The health centre, in Infirmary Street, is collecting until Thursday.

Dundee

People attending Monday’s protest in City Square were asked to take along donations.

Various charities were there to help with collections,

The Polish shop at 317 Hilltown has suspended its collection after being inundated with donations.

However, it plans to restart as soon as possible. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for details,

Do you know of anywhere else accepting donations? Please let us know at community@thecourier.co.uk so we can include them.

