William Stevenson’s mum pays tribute to son as family remember man found dead in Perth

The heartbroken mum of a man found dead in Perth last week has paid tribute to her son.

Father-of-two William Stevenson, from Glasgow, was found in Scott Street on February 22 after being reported missing by his family.

Paying tribute to her 32-year-old son, William’s mum Jacqui McQuade told The Courier she was still in denial following the news.

“He was just a typical boy, we were really close,” said Jacqui.

“I’ve had a lot of comments from people who knew him talking about his banter and how well liked he was.

“He was loved by everyone.”

After reporting him missing, Jacqui launched a desperate appeal for information to help trace William in Perth, where had been staying for several weeks.

She said on top of her grief, she still isn’t sure what had happened to William or how he died, making finding any closure difficult.

‘I still don’t feel it’s real’

“I still can only just say he has passed away, I think I’ve been avoiding it,” Jacqui said.

“I know life goes on for other people, but mine has stopped.

“I don’t think I’ve had time to digest it all. I had a gut feeling when he was missing, but I still don’t feel it’s real.

“Sometimes I forget, thinking he’ll be phoning soon.

“What has been distressing is not knowing his date of death.

“The police will put February 22 because that’s when they found him, but how can I mark an anniversary when I don’t even know the date?

“There are still a lot of questions that I just don’t know the answer to, that makes it harder.

“There’s no closure yet, I won’t stop until I get closure even if it’s not pretty news.

“It does say there are no suspicious circumstances, but the case is still open,” she said.

Jacqui – who lives in Glasgow – visited Perth on Saturday alongside William’s family and friends, laying flowers in the South Inch, near to Scott Street where he was found.

Those who attended attached tributes to balloons before letting them off into the sky.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries into William’s death were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Perth.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”