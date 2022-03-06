William Stevenson’s mum pays tribute to son as family remember man found dead in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William Stevenson’s mum pays tribute to son as family remember man found dead in Perth

By Alasdair Clark
March 6 2022, 6.00am
Mum Jacqui places flowers at memorial for son William.
The heartbroken mum of a man found dead in Perth last week has paid tribute to her son.

Father-of-two William Stevenson, from Glasgow, was found in Scott Street on February 22 after being reported missing by his family.

Paying tribute to her 32-year-old son, William’s mum Jacqui McQuade told The Courier she was still in denial following the news.

“He was just a typical boy, we were really close,” said Jacqui.

“I’ve had a lot of comments from people who knew him talking about his banter and how well liked he was.

“He was loved by everyone.”

Jacqui and William.
Memorial for William Stevenson.

After reporting him missing, Jacqui launched a desperate appeal for information to help trace William in Perth, where had been staying for several weeks.

She said on top of her grief, she still isn’t sure what had happened to William or how he died, making finding any closure difficult.

‘I still don’t feel it’s real’

“I still can only just say he has passed away, I think I’ve been avoiding it,” Jacqui said.

“I know life goes on for other people, but mine has stopped.

“I don’t think I’ve had time to digest it all. I had a gut feeling when he was missing, but I still don’t feel it’s real.

“Sometimes I forget, thinking he’ll be phoning soon.

“What has been distressing is not knowing his date of death.

“The police will put February 22 because that’s when they found him, but how can I mark an anniversary when I don’t even know the date?

Mum’s message for William.
‘…in our hearts forever.’

“There are still a lot of questions that I just don’t know the answer to, that makes it harder.

“There’s no closure yet, I won’t stop until I get closure even if it’s not pretty news.

“It does say there are no suspicious circumstances, but the case is still open,” she said.

Jacqui – who lives in Glasgow – visited Perth on Saturday alongside William’s family and friends, laying flowers in the South Inch, near to Scott Street where he was found.

William’s family gather to pay their respects.

Those who attended attached tributes to balloons before letting them off into the sky.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries into William’s death were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Perth.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

