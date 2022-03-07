Party at the Park full line-up revealed: Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor join Perth festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Party at the Park full line-up revealed: Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor join Perth festival

By Amie Flett
March 7 2022, 9.57am Updated: March 7 2022, 10.12am
Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will appear at Party at the Park in Perth.

The full line-up for Party at the Park in Perth has been revealed – with singers Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining the line-up.

The event, at South Inch, takes place over the weekend of June 18 and 19.

Steps and McFly have already been announced as the headliners, with the full bill being announced by organisers on Monday, featuring more than 50 acts.

Among them is Gabrielle – one of the most successful female artists of the last 30 years.

The London-born star, whose hits include Dreams and Rise, will play on the Saturday.

Meanwhile Ellis-Bextor, who shot to fame with her hit Murder on the Dancefloor, will perform on the Sunday of the festival.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Dundee singer Be Charlotte and Edinburgh-based Callum Beattie are also on the bill, along with a host of comedy acts.

Other artists announced include:

  • Toploader
  • Gok Wan DJ set
  • Betty Boo
  • Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5
  • Robin Ashcroft
  • Dirty Harry
  • Jonny Mac and the Faithful
  • The Purple Felts
  • Post Ironic State
  • Longstay
  • Freya Nicoll
  • First Lady
  • The Loners
Toploader.
  • Gordan James and the Power
  • The Kryss Talmeth Experience
  • Scoogz
  • Dr Veers
  • Burn the Maps
  • Dean Man Switch
  • The John Mclain Band
  • The New Routines
  • Sophie
  • The Lines
  • Ladybugg
  • The Lackey’s
  • Kevin McGuire
  • Mark Nelson
Gok Wan will perform a DJ set.
  • Billy Kirkwood
  • Ray Bradshaw
  • Stephen Buchanan
  • Susan Riddell
  • Susie McCabe
  • Des McLean
  • Jay Lafferty
  • Marc Jennings

Events director Peter Ferguson has previously described the festival as “one big party” and says organisers are determined to come back “bigger and better” this year after the festival was called off twice due to Covid-19.

Party at the Park is among a host of major festivals and concerts taking place across Tayside and Fife this year.

