Party at the Park full line-up revealed: Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor join Perth festival

The full line-up for Party at the Park in Perth has been revealed – with singers Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining the line-up.

The event, at South Inch, takes place over the weekend of June 18 and 19.

Steps and McFly have already been announced as the headliners, with the full bill being announced by organisers on Monday, featuring more than 50 acts.

Among them is Gabrielle – one of the most successful female artists of the last 30 years.

The London-born star, whose hits include Dreams and Rise, will play on the Saturday.

Meanwhile Ellis-Bextor, who shot to fame with her hit Murder on the Dancefloor, will perform on the Sunday of the festival.

Dundee singer Be Charlotte and Edinburgh-based Callum Beattie are also on the bill, along with a host of comedy acts.

Other artists announced include:

Toploader

Gok Wan DJ set

Betty Boo

Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5

Robin Ashcroft

Dirty Harry

Jonny Mac and the Faithful

The Purple Felts

Post Ironic State

Longstay

Freya Nicoll

First Lady

The Loners

Gordan James and the Power

The Kryss Talmeth Experience

Scoogz

Dr Veers

Burn the Maps

Dean Man Switch

The John Mclain Band

The New Routines

Sophie

The Lines

Ladybugg

The Lackey’s

Kevin McGuire

Mark Nelson

Billy Kirkwood

Ray Bradshaw

Stephen Buchanan

Susan Riddell

Susie McCabe

Des McLean

Jay Lafferty

Marc Jennings

Events director Peter Ferguson has previously described the festival as “one big party” and says organisers are determined to come back “bigger and better” this year after the festival was called off twice due to Covid-19.

Party at the Park is among a host of major festivals and concerts taking place across Tayside and Fife this year.