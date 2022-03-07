Party at the Park full line-up revealed: Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor join Perth festival

The full line-up for Party at the Park in Perth has been revealed – with singers Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining the line-up.
The event, at South Inch, takes place over the weekend of June 18 and 19.
Steps and McFly have already been announced as the headliners, with the full bill being announced by organisers on Monday, featuring more than 50 acts.
Among them is Gabrielle – one of the most successful female artists of the last 30 years.
The London-born star, whose hits include Dreams and Rise, will play on the Saturday.
Meanwhile Ellis-Bextor, who shot to fame with her hit Murder on the Dancefloor, will perform on the Sunday of the festival.
Dundee singer Be Charlotte and Edinburgh-based Callum Beattie are also on the bill, along with a host of comedy acts.
Other artists announced include:
- Toploader
- Gok Wan DJ set
- Betty Boo
- Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5
- Robin Ashcroft
- Dirty Harry
- Jonny Mac and the Faithful
- The Purple Felts
- Post Ironic State
- Longstay
- Freya Nicoll
- First Lady
- The Loners
- Gordan James and the Power
- The Kryss Talmeth Experience
- Scoogz
- Dr Veers
- Burn the Maps
- Dean Man Switch
- The John Mclain Band
- The New Routines
- Sophie
- The Lines
- Ladybugg
- The Lackey’s
- Kevin McGuire
- Mark Nelson
- Billy Kirkwood
- Ray Bradshaw
- Stephen Buchanan
- Susan Riddell
- Susie McCabe
- Des McLean
- Jay Lafferty
- Marc Jennings
Events director Peter Ferguson has previously described the festival as “one big party” and says organisers are determined to come back “bigger and better” this year after the festival was called off twice due to Covid-19.
Party at the Park is among a host of major festivals and concerts taking place across Tayside and Fife this year.
