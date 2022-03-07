Perthshire man leads Ukraine mercy dash to set up field kitchen for fleeing refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire adventurer has set off on his ‘Make Pizza, Not War’ mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

David Fox-Pitt and three other volunteers set off with their small convoy to the Poland-Ukraine border on Sunday morning.

When they arrive, they plan to join the humanitarian efforts by setting up a field kitchen.

The aim is to provide 1,000 meals per day.

Outdoor catering

David, 57, told The Courier how he plans to set up on the Polish side of the border, closest to the Ukraine town of Lviv.

His company Wildfox Events has been running door events and challenges for 20 years.

He therefore feels “geared up” for outdoor catering.

Items being taken included a 40 x 20 canvass marquee, tables, chairs, gazebos, tea urns, gas, heaters, cookers, pizza ovens, barbeques, generators, first aid and lots of food.

Humanitarian projects

David organised his convoy under Siobhan’s Trust, which was set up by David in 2020 in the name of the late Countess of Dundee.

The trust runs outreach projects for young people in the Dundee area and has been involved with humanitarian projects in Brazil and Lebanon.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the trust’s Operation Grab Bag delivered meals to nurses and doctors.

David said he hoped that he and the small team of volunteers joining him could at least make a small difference with the developing humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, David’s wife Jo has also been involved with helping co-ordinate the collection of blankets, emergency equipment and sanitary items through the Perth Polish Scouts.

Jo said: “This is purely a personal humanitarian mission. Three others have joined him. One a paramedic.”

Generosity to Ukraine refugees

Meanwhile, David Fox-Pitt’s friend Mark Fleming has also driven separately to help Ukrainian refugees.

The Fife father-of-two from Ceres set off on Thursday to drive than 1,000 miles with food and non-perishable supplies.

His collection was being assisted by parents and pupils at his children’s school, St Leonards in St Andrews.

The Courier told last week how stacks of donations are being sent out to Ukrainian people in Poland after an outpouring of generosity from locals and organisations across Tayside and Fife.

Collection points were set up across Tayside and Fife, with huge numbers of items provided.

And the vital aid is now on its way to those fleeing the Russian invasion.