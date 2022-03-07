Perthshire man leads Ukraine mercy dash to set up field kitchen for fleeing refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire man leads Ukraine mercy dash to set up field kitchen for fleeing refugees

By Michael Alexander
March 7 2022, 9.45am Updated: March 7 2022, 10.12am
David Fox-Pitt, right, Will Giesler and David's wife Jo Fox-Pitt preparing and packing all the vehicles.
A Perthshire adventurer has set off on his ‘Make Pizza, Not War’ mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

David Fox-Pitt and three other volunteers set off with their small convoy to the Poland-Ukraine border on Sunday morning.

When they arrive, they plan to join the humanitarian efforts by setting up a field kitchen.

The aim is to provide 1,000 meals per day.

Outdoor catering

David, 57, told The Courier how he plans to set up on the Polish side of the border, closest to the Ukraine town of Lviv.

His company Wildfox Events has been running door events and challenges for 20 years.

David Fox-Pitt preparing and packing vehicles.
He therefore feels “geared up” for outdoor catering.

Items being taken included a 40 x 20 canvass marquee, tables, chairs, gazebos, tea urns, gas, heaters, cookers, pizza ovens, barbeques, generators, first aid and lots of food.

Humanitarian projects

David organised his convoy under Siobhan’s Trust, which was set up by David in 2020 in the name of the late Countess of Dundee.

The trust runs outreach projects for young people in the Dundee area and has been involved with humanitarian projects in Brazil and Lebanon.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the trust’s Operation Grab Bag delivered meals to nurses and doctors.

David said he hoped that he and the small team of volunteers joining him could at least make a small difference with the developing humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.

David Fox-Pitt, right, with friend Will Giesler, who will be helping Ukraine refugees.
Meanwhile, David’s wife Jo has also been involved with helping co-ordinate the collection of blankets, emergency equipment and sanitary items through the Perth Polish Scouts.

Jo said: “This is purely a personal humanitarian mission. Three others have joined him. One a paramedic.”

Generosity to Ukraine refugees

Meanwhile, David Fox-Pitt’s friend Mark Fleming has also driven separately to help Ukrainian refugees.

The Fife father-of-two from Ceres set off on Thursday to drive than 1,000 miles with food and non-perishable supplies.

His collection was being assisted by parents and pupils at his children’s school, St Leonards in St Andrews.

The Courier told last week how stacks of donations are being sent out to Ukrainian people in Poland after an outpouring of generosity from locals and organisations across Tayside and Fife.

Collection points were set up across Tayside and Fife, with huge numbers of items provided.

And the vital aid is now on its way to those fleeing the Russian invasion.

