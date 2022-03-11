Perth charity boss helps Ukrainian orphans escape safely into Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth charity boss helps Ukrainian orphans escape safely into Poland

By Emma Duncan
March 11 2022, 4.34pm Updated: March 12 2022, 9.28am
Steven (back left) with the 29 orphans he helped rescue in Lviv.
The chairman of a Tayside charity who helped take 29 Ukrainian orphans to safety in Poland has opened up about his long and emotional journey.

Perth-based Steven Carr is joined by two people from his charity Dnipro Kids, which was set up by fellow Hibs supporters after they travelled to the city of the same name in 2005 for a UEFA Cup match.

Steven left Scotland for Ukraine last week and has been working ever since to help as many of the orphans as he can to safety.

The charity supports 80 orphans in venues across the city, found in the south-east of Ukraine and about 500 kilometres south-east of the country capital Kyiv.

The orphanages they stay in are managed by the charity.

Steven Carr
Steven Carr, founder of the Dnipro Kids charity.

So far Steven and his team have rescued 29 children, all aged between six and 17, who were sure on their decision to evacuate.

It comes after he arranged a collection point at Dens Park in Dundee earlier this month, to help children in Ukraine.

Steven said he has been on the go constantly since he arrived and has not had much sleep.

‘These kids don’t know if they’re going to come back or not’

He said: “I’ve not had the chance to sit and think and process anything that I am feeling at the moment.

“Something needs to be done to help these people, we’ve got that done.

“It has been a very emotional time.

“These kids have had to pack their whole life into one suitcase and they don’t know if they’re going to come back or not.”

The group of orphans on the bus from Lviv to Poland.

The first step of their journey started on Tuesday, a 20 hour train journey to Lviv in the west of Ukraine. There they met a coach and travelled the rest of the journey to Poland.

The coach crossed the border on Thursday evening after a 14-hour drive, six of those spent passing through border control.

The delay at the border was due to huge queues from the amount of people wanting to leave Ukraine due to the ongoing invasion.

Steven said: “Everyone understands the situation and that it is a very difficult one.

“But people have been excellent and really helpful and understanding.”

The group in Poland on Friday morning as they start their journey to the west of the country to their new accommodation.

‘Heartbreaking’

Describing what he saw at border control, Steven said: “Young mothers are carrying babies or are with a couple of toddlers and walking up to try and get through into Poland, it’s heart-breaking.

“Mothers and children are allowed through, there is excellent humanitarian aid on the other side to give them the things they need because most have hardly anything on them.

“The whole of Europe, I think, has responded really well to the situation. The humanitarian aid is excellent.

“It’s great to see the response. It gives you hope in humanity.”

A Polish soldier holds a baby as refugees fleeing war in neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the Medyka crossing border into Poland. Photo: Daniel Cole/AP/Shutterstock

Eighteen more kids, who were unsure about leaving but soon decided to evacuate, are expected to arrive in Poland early on Saturday morning, bringing the total number rescued to 47.

The other 33 children are staying in Dnipro. Steven said some of them are too scared to leave and the route they would face.

The journey to Poland was not an easy one, having faced a shortage of buses and the challenge of packing everyone on to overcrowded trains.

Steven said: “Due to the number of people trying to evacuate and get on a train all at once it’s chaos over there.

“In Dnipro there are only two trains a day.”

The group at the train station in Dnipro on Tuesday.

He said: “They are prioritising children, so when we all eventually got on the train I then thought about organising our evacuation to Poland.

“A majority of the kids are now safe and we have told the ones who stayed that if at any point they feel like they want to leave that we will do our upmost to ensure that can happen.”

After arriving in Poland the group stayed in temporary accommodation on Thursday night.

Steven and the children were all on their way to new accommodation on Friday.

The group in Poland, beginning to prepare for the next part or their journey to semi-permanent accommodation in the west
Hosting parties and taking them on excursions are among the work Dnipro Kids does with the orphans but due to the coronavirus pandemic Steven and his team have not been able to visit Ukraine since 2019.

Following the Russian invasion, he decided that he wanted to do something to help.

He has praised all of the support he has received, both in Poland and back home.

Steven said: “My phone has been inundated with messages of support and phone calls from people, friends, family, people I work with, just everyone all asking what they can do to help.

‘Just a small charity trying to make a difference’

“We are just a small charity just trying to make a small difference to the people we met and bonded with during that first trip.

“Then the trouble started and we thought what can we do to get some people evacuated and into other accommodation.

“We thought we weren’t going to be able to support them but then messages and donations started flooding in.

“Organisations in Poland have been a huge help, one donated the bus we are travelling on and helped sort the hotel we are going to be staying in. It’s been phenomenal all the support.”

Online donations can be made at justgiving.com/dniproappeal

