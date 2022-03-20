Perth mum and daughter win £2,500 pay out over council data breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth mum and daughter win £2,500 pay out over council data breach

By Alasdair Clark
March 20 2022, 6.00am
Perth and Kinross Council admitted illegally disclosing data about Emma
Perth and Kinross Council admitted illegally disclosing data about Emma

A mother and daughter duo have won a £2,500 payout from Perth and Kinross Council after it admitted a data breach.

Staff at Perth High School illegally disclosed details about Emma Rose to an estranged relative on three occasions, despite her being an adult.

Emma had returned to the school for a seventh year in order to complete extra qualifications so she could go on to study to become a vet.

The data released included incorrect information about how many hours Emma was studying at school, causing problems for Emma’s mum Julie in relation to child support.

Julie then faced a tribunal with the Department for Work and Pensions over a claim of fraud because of the details provided by the school.

Mother and daughter Emma and Julie
Emma (right) and Julie were awarded compensation for the data breach

Documents released as part of the tribunal allowed Julie to spot the data breach and the council’s error.

After a complaint, officials at the council admitted staff at the school disclosed information about what Emma was studying and when without permission, breaching data protection law.

A letter sent to Julie admitting the breach said: “As Emma was an adult and not a pupil of the school at the time of the correspondence, no details about her should have been disclosed to a third party in this way.

“I would like to extend the council’s apologies to Emma for this data breach, which I know caused her distress.

Council apology over Perth High data breach

“The procedures which the council has in place to ensure the security of personal information were regrettably not followed on this occasion.”

The mistake was costly for Perth and Kinross Council, with Emma receiving £1,500 in compensation while Julie was awarded £1,000 in compensation.

A council spokesperson said: “We wholeheartedly apologised to both Julie and Emma for the breakdown in our procedures which allowed for the data breach to happen at the time and offer our apologies again.

“We continue to review, update our procedures and provide staff training in relation to such matters.”

Firm behind controversial chicken farm plans in Crieff ask permission to build 16,000-bird unit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]