Frustration grows as former Perth Fit4Less gym unit remains shut

A former gym in Perth city centre which closed amid plans for new flats has been branded an “eyesore” after two years without progress.

The former Fit4Less unit on Canal Street in Perth city centre was controversially earmarked for closure in January 2020.

Developers wanted to convert the popular gym into 12 brand new flats with the move resulting in eight members of staff being made redundant.

But more than two years on, the plans have failed to come to fruition, sparking anger from local councillors who say the gym was a valuable asset for the local community.

Vacant gym unit ‘annoying’

Perth city centre councillor Chris Ahern said: “The place has been empty for two years and is an eyesore.

“I did not agree with the closure and the building of flats but I understand the owner gave the gym notice and they had to leave.

“It annoys me every time I pass the building and think back to what it was and how I said at the time I did not want this to be another empty building in the city centre.

“It is bad enough having to see empty properties that are like that because a business could not stay open for whatever reason — or as part of a national chain that is not able to maintain lots of properties — but for a business that was flourishing and being forced to close is not right.”

The building has recently been put back on the market again and is valued at £41,600.

‘A crying shame’

Fellow city centre councillor Eric Drysdale said: “It would appear that the owner who evicted the popular Fit4Less gym to make way for a development of flats is no longer able to/wanting to progress that development themselves.

“Planning permission expires in 15 months’ time, in June next year.

“Therefore it seems the affordable gym, which was highly popular with vulnerable groups and people with disabilities, could have remained open and would have provided a very welcome, well-run, friendly facility in Perth city centre.

“It’s a crying shame.”

What happened to the unit?

The unit was once a Fit4Less, a gym chain that prides itself on being an affordable fitness facility.

The gym had 1,200 members and eight permanent members of staff.

It was announced in January 2020 that a planning application had been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council that would see the gym being torn down to become flats.

The application was met with anger from gym staff and local residents as employees were made redundant.

The gym closed its doors for the last time in August 2020.