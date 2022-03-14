Frustration grows as former Perth Fit4Less gym unit remains shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Frustration grows as former Perth Fit4Less gym unit remains shut

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 14 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 14 2022, 5.15pm
Fit4Less
The former Fit4Less gym was closed in 2020 to make way for new flats.

A former gym in Perth city centre which closed amid plans for new flats has been branded an “eyesore” after two years without progress.

The former Fit4Less unit on Canal Street in Perth city centre was controversially earmarked for closure in January 2020.

Developers wanted to convert the popular gym into 12 brand new flats with the move resulting in eight members of staff being made redundant.

But more than two years on, the plans have failed to come to fruition, sparking anger from local councillors who say the gym was a valuable asset for the local community.

Vacant gym unit ‘annoying’

Perth city centre councillor Chris Ahern said: “The place has been empty for two years and is an eyesore.

“I did not agree with the closure and the building of flats but I understand the owner gave the gym notice and they had to leave.

“It annoys me every time I pass the building and think back to what it was and how I said at the time I did not want this to be another empty building in the city centre.

“It is bad enough having to see empty properties that are like that because a business could not stay open for whatever reason — or as part of a national chain that is not able to maintain lots of properties — but for a business that was flourishing and being forced to close is not right.”

The building has recently been put back on the market again and is valued at £41,600.

‘A crying shame’

Fellow city centre councillor Eric Drysdale said: “It would appear that the owner who evicted the popular Fit4Less gym to make way for a development of flats is no longer able to/wanting to progress that development themselves.

“Planning permission expires in 15 months’ time, in June next year.

“Therefore it seems the affordable gym, which was highly popular with vulnerable groups and people with disabilities, could have remained open and would have provided a very welcome, well-run, friendly facility in Perth city centre.

“It’s a crying shame.”

Fit4Less
Planning application for the new flats was approved in 2020.

What happened to the unit?

The unit was once a Fit4Less, a gym chain that prides itself on being an affordable fitness facility.

The gym had 1,200 members and eight permanent members of staff.

It was announced in January 2020 that a planning application had been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council that would see the gym being torn down to become flats.

The application was met with anger from gym staff and local residents as employees were made redundant.

The gym closed its doors for the last time in August 2020.

