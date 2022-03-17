Women injured in three-car crash in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been injured in a three-car crash in Perth.

The crash happened at around 9am on Thursday at the junction of Glasgow Road and Murray Place.

One woman sustained a shoulder injury but the severity of it is not known.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene soon after the collision, and inquiries into its cause are now ongoing.

‘One woman sustained a shoulder injury’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Thursday March 17, police received a report of a road crash involving three vehicles at Glasgow Road at its junction with Murray Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and one woman sustained a shoulder injury.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”