A90 drivers warned of disruption near Perth amid roadworks

Drivers using the A90 northbound between Dundee and Perth are being warned of potential disruption due to roadworks starting next Monday.

Resurfacing work to address defects in the road is set to get underway between the Longforgan and Benvie/Fowlis junction.

Work will take place during the night between 7.30pm and 6.30am, and is currently scheduled to be completed by Saturday March 26.

Traffic management measures will be put in place during working hours, including a lane closure, temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system.

Bear Scotland said this would be essential to keeping roadworkers and motorists safe during the work.

Traffic management ‘essential’

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £255,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential in ensuring safety for roadworkers as well as motorists, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and removing the traffic management during the day to help minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”