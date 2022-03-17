A90 drivers warned of disruption near Perth amid roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A90 drivers warned of disruption near Perth amid roadworks

By Alasdair Clark
March 17 2022, 4.51pm Updated: March 17 2022, 5.11pm
Five night of roadworks are planned on the A90 near Perth

Drivers using the A90 northbound between Dundee and Perth are being warned of potential disruption due to roadworks starting next Monday.

Resurfacing work to address defects in the road is set to get underway between the Longforgan and Benvie/Fowlis junction.

Work will take place during the night between 7.30pm and 6.30am, and is currently scheduled to be completed by Saturday March 26.

Traffic management measures will be put in place during working hours, including a lane closure, temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system.

Bear Scotland said this would be essential to keeping roadworkers and motorists safe during the work.

Traffic management ‘essential’

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £255,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential in ensuring safety for roadworkers as well as motorists, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and removing the traffic management during the day to help minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

