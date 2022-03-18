March into Pitlochry 2022: Everything you need to know about Highland Perthshire festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s had to go on hold for two years but the fifth March into Pitlochry is ready to roll in May.

The popular boutique festival in Highland Perthshire had to pull the plug on the 2020 event when the pandemic struck.

But it’s back – and the rescheduled event is lined-up for Pitlochry Town Hall and McKays Hotel from May 20-22.

Who’s playing at the March into Pitlochry festival?

The headliners are Jess and the Bandits, Love and Money star James Grant and The Silencers.

Further line-up announcements are due over the next few weeks.

“It’s fantastic that we have managed to get the headliners on board for the new dates,” said local businessman Steve Carruthers, one of a team of local music-mad volunteers who has ensured the not-for-profit festival has become a highlight of the Big County music calendar.

“We were determined that the festival would spring back into life whenever the regulations allowed.

“The 2020 event fell victim to the pandemic a matter of weeks before we were ready to welcome everyone, ensuring that nine months of careful planning went up in smoke.

“Obviously it was out of our hands but at that stage we decided to look at potential dates for 2021.

“They came and went when we went back into lockdown.

“Last summer we decided we’d put things on hold until May 2022 rather than our customary dates in March.

“It’s amazing that everyone was available for the new dates and thankfully our many sponsors and those who bought tickets back in 2020 have also stood by us.”

Which venues will host the headliners?

James Grant will play an afternoon acoustic session at McKays hotel on the Saturday alongside Fraser Speirs on harmonica.

Meanwhile, The Silencers (Sunday) and award-winning country rock band Jess and the Bandits (Friday) will headline the 350-capacity town hall.

A number of additional bands will be announced at a later date for the May festival, with Rob Ellen and his Moose Medicine Show leading a free session at McKays on the Sunday.

Where do you buy tickets for March into Pitlochry?

Tickets sold for the 2020 festival remain valid and additional tickets are available through Ticketweb and the event’s official site.

They are priced £60 (for the weekend); £25 (Friday) and £40 for the Saturday line-up at both venues.