March into Pitlochry 2022: Everything you need to know about Highland Perthshire festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

March into Pitlochry 2022: Everything you need to know about Highland Perthshire festival

By Gordon Bannerman
March 18 2022, 1.11pm
Jess and the Bandits.
Jess and the Bandits.

It’s had to go on hold for two years but the fifth March into Pitlochry is ready to roll in May.

The popular boutique festival in Highland Perthshire had to pull the plug on the 2020 event when the pandemic struck.

But it’s back – and the rescheduled event is lined-up for Pitlochry Town Hall and McKays Hotel from May 20-22.

Who’s playing at the March into Pitlochry festival?

The headliners are Jess and the Bandits, Love and Money star James Grant and The Silencers.

Further line-up announcements are due over the next few weeks.

“It’s fantastic that we have managed to get the headliners on board for the new dates,” said local businessman Steve Carruthers, one of a team of local music-mad volunteers who has ensured the not-for-profit festival has become a highlight of the Big County music calendar.

The Silencers.

“We were determined that the festival would spring back into life whenever the regulations allowed.

“The 2020 event fell victim to the pandemic a matter of weeks before we were ready to welcome everyone, ensuring that nine months of careful planning went up in smoke.

James Grant.

“Obviously it was out of our hands but at that stage we decided to look at potential dates for 2021.

“They came and went when we went back into lockdown.

“Last summer we decided we’d put things on hold until May 2022 rather than our customary dates in March.

“It’s amazing that everyone was available for the new dates and thankfully our many sponsors and those who bought tickets back in 2020 have also stood by us.”

Which venues will host the headliners?

James Grant will play an afternoon acoustic session at McKays hotel on the Saturday alongside Fraser Speirs on harmonica.

Meanwhile, The Silencers (Sunday) and award-winning country rock band Jess and the Bandits (Friday) will headline the 350-capacity town hall.

A number of additional bands will be announced at a later date for the May festival, with Rob Ellen and his Moose Medicine Show leading a free session at McKays on the Sunday.

Where do you buy tickets for March into Pitlochry?

Tickets sold for the 2020 festival remain valid and additional tickets are available through Ticketweb and the event’s official site.

They are priced £60 (for the weekend); £25 (Friday) and £40 for the Saturday line-up at both venues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier