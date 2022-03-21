Racist graffiti sprayed on Highland Perthshire bus stop condemned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Racist graffiti sprayed on a bus stop in Aberfeldy has been condemned amid a surge of vandalism in the Highland Perthshire town.

Writing on a bus shelter in Chapel Street saying “white settlers go home” was reported to Perth and Kinross Council over the weekend.

Underneath, a response was added reading “racists/ fascists go home”.

‘Racist attack’

Conservative councillor John Duff, who represents the Highland ward, condemned the graffiti after being made aware of the vandalism by a local resident.

He said: “I deplore the racist graffiti which has recently appeared in the bus shelter in Chapel Street demanding that ‘white settlers’ go home.

“This is a racist attack on residents in the area who aren’t Scottish and must be condemned by all right-thinking people.”

“People of all nationalities are welcome in Highland Perthshire and across Scotland as far as I and the Scottish Conservatives are concerned.

“These types of comments are totally unacceptable, and I encourage anyone who knows those responsible to pass their details to me or to the police.”

The graffiti has since been removed from the bus stop in Aberfeldy.

Other reportedly unrelated graffiti has also appeared on the footbridge across the River Tay at Aberfeldy Golf Course and on the toilets in Taybridge Terrace.

“Spray painting like this makes our lovely town and beautiful surroundings look dreadful,” Mr Duff said.

“Perhaps somebody local recognises the ‘signatures’ and can let me know who the culprits are.

“I would also like to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of damage not to hesitate in reporting it to the police and help to protect our community from this unwanted vandalism.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received regarding racially-motivated graffiti in the Chapel Street area of Aberfeldy.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”