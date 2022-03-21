Racist graffiti sprayed on Highland Perthshire bus stop condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Racist graffiti sprayed on Highland Perthshire bus stop condemned

By Amie Flett
March 21 2022, 7.08pm
'Racist' graffiti spotted at a bus stop in Aberfeldy.
'Racist' graffiti spotted at a bus stop in Aberfeldy.

Racist graffiti sprayed on a bus stop in Aberfeldy has been condemned amid a surge of vandalism in the Highland Perthshire town.

Writing on a bus shelter in Chapel Street saying “white settlers go home” was reported to Perth and Kinross Council over the weekend.

Underneath, a response was added reading “racists/ fascists go home”.

‘Racist attack’

Conservative councillor John Duff, who represents the Highland ward, condemned the graffiti after being made aware of the vandalism by a local resident.

He said: “I deplore the racist graffiti which has recently appeared in the bus shelter in Chapel Street demanding that ‘white settlers’ go home.

“This is a racist attack on residents in the area who aren’t Scottish and must be condemned by all right-thinking people.”

John Duff, councillor for the Highland ward.

“People of all nationalities are welcome in Highland Perthshire and across Scotland as far as I and the Scottish Conservatives are concerned.

“These types of comments are totally unacceptable, and I encourage anyone who knows those responsible to pass their details to me or to the police.”

The graffiti has since been removed from the bus stop in Aberfeldy.

Other reportedly unrelated graffiti has also appeared on the footbridge across the River Tay at Aberfeldy Golf Course and on the toilets in Taybridge Terrace.

Graffiti on the footbridge across the River Tay in Aberfeldy.

“Spray painting like this makes our lovely town and beautiful surroundings look dreadful,” Mr Duff said.

“Perhaps somebody local recognises the ‘signatures’ and can let me know who the culprits are.

Graffiti on the toilets in Taybridge Terrace in Aberfeldy.

“I would also like to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of damage not to hesitate in reporting it to the police and help to protect our community from this unwanted vandalism.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a report has been received regarding racially-motivated graffiti in the Chapel Street area of Aberfeldy.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

