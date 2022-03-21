Biker smashed into £150k Jaguar E-Type on Perthshire road after tragedy flashback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Biker smashed into £150k Jaguar E-Type on Perthshire road after tragedy flashback

By Jamie Buchan
March 21 2022, 4.08pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.22pm
Bhupinder Lalli caused the crash which left the Jaguar E-Type wrecked.
Bhupinder Lalli caused the crash which left the E-Type wrecked.

A Harley Davidson biker said he careered into a vintage sports car on a remote Perthshire road – causing £50,000 of damage – after suffering flashbacks to an earlier tragedy.

Bhupinder Lalli said he was haunted by memories of a 2019 crash in Slovakia, when a motorcyclist died in his arms.

The 51-year-old businessman said the thought of the tragic accident momentarily distracted him while riding through Highland Perthshire, causing him to smash his half-ton cycle into lawyer Nicholas Whyte’s £150,000 Jaguar E-type.

The collision, on the A93 Blairgowrie to Braemar road, near Spittal of Glenshee, left Mr Whyte’s wife Helen with a suspected broken sternum.

Lalli, who runs a string of dry cleaning businesses in the central belt, was found guilty of causing the collision on September 6, 2020, by driving without due care and attention.

He went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court last month, accused of dangerous driving – a charge he had refuted.

‘King of cruises’

The court heard Mr Whyte, a partner in Forfar-based MacHardy, Alexander & Whyte, had gone out for a drive with his wife in the sunshine.

Nicholas and Helen Whyte at Perth Sheriff Court
Nicholas and Helen Whyte at Perth Sheriff Court

He told the trial he swerved onto a grass verge to avoid another “racing” motorbike, moments before his 55-year-old car was struck by Lalli’s £27K Harley.

Mr Whyte, 71, said Lalli’s machine was “going extremely fast” and “wholly on the wrong side of the road”.

“I would say it was out of control,” he told the trial.

Father-of-two Lalli rejected claims he was speeding.

“My bike was not designed for racing,” he said.

“They are for cruises. Its the king of cruises.

“If I was speeding I wouldn’t be here, I would be dead.”

The scene of the smash
The scene of the smash. Supplied by Crown Office.

He said: “This racing bike whooshed past me, just prior to the bend in the road.

“The Jaguar then swerved to avoid the other rider.

“All I could think was: Oh no, not again.”

Asked by solicitor Steven Farmer what he meant, Lalli explained that a year earlier he had organised a motorcycle run through Europe for 18 bikers.

He said three other bikers had rode alongside the group.

One of them crashed in front of him, as they rode through heavy rain in Slovakia.

“He took his last breath in front of me.”

— Bhupinder Lalli.

“He came off the road and his bike went into a ditch.

“He went into a brick wall and died there and then.

“He was only about 20 or 30 yards in front of me.

“I went down to his body and I undid his helmet.

“The minute I did that, he died.

“He took his last breath in front of me.

“That’s what I meant by ‘not again’.

“I was momentarily distracted by the other rider.”

The trial earlier heard Lalli was thrown from his bike and injured but was able to sit up and apologise to Mr Whyte.

No independent witnesses

Mr Farmer told the court his client had suffered PTSD as a result of his experience in 2019.

He added: “It’s not in dispute that there was a collision and it’s not disputed that he was on the wrong side of the road.

“But that on its own does not mean that his driving was dangerous.”

Bhupinder Lalli at Perth Sheriff Court
Bhupinder Lalli at Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Richard McFarlane told Lalli: “We don’t have a bystander here.

“There is no independent witness.

“I think that your position regarding speed is supported by evidence that you were not going as fast as was suggested.

“I am not persuaded that you drove at excessive speeds, on the wrong side of the road and on blind bends.

“I am of the view that the test of dangerous driving has not been met but I find you guilty of driving without due care and attention, or due consideration for other road users.”

Previous convictions

The court heard Lalli, of Broompark Drive, Newton Mearns, had previous convictions for driving offences.

He was fined £600 and had seven points imposed on his license.

The Jaguar E-type was produced between 1961 and 1975 and quickly became an established icon of the motoring world thanks to its combination of strong looks and high performance.

The series 1 cars were produced between 1961 and 1968 and are by far the most valuable and desirable, and fully restored versions of the 1967 model can fetch upwards of £150,000.

