Home News Perth & Kinross

Boat dumped near Errol as ‘horrifying’ fly-tipping continues to blight Perthshire

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 22 2022, 5.09pm Updated: March 22 2022, 9.17pm
Boat Errol.
A boat has been dumped near Errol.

A boat dumped on a farm track in the Carse of Gowrie has sparked fresh calls for harsher fly-tipping punishments.

The boat has been abandoned in Errol, an area which has been blighted by fly-tipping for a number of years.

It was left close to the water treatment works outside Errol.

Last summer rubbish was continually dumped in rural areas across the Carse and this latest fly-tipping has sparked fears this year will also be blighted.

Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes is campaigning for fly-tipping fines to be increased.

‘It has to stop’

Mr Forbes said: “I just can’t believe a boat would be dumped by the water treatment works in Errol, I know it’s reasonably close to the river but I don’t think this boat has seen active service for many years.

“This is fly-tipping costs the public purse considerable sums every year and it’s a problem that’s getting worse every year across Scotland.”

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes.

He added: “Carse of Gowrie has become particularly bad.

“This particular instance is unique – normally large items are dumped in quiet locations close to roads.

“Someone has taken the decision to drive a considerable distance on a farm track to dump this boat and now the landowner will need to have it removed.

“It is horrifying, been going on too long and it has to stop.”

Tougher fines

Mr Forbes has backed a proposed Bill by Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, which would overhaul laws on fly-tipping.

If successful, the proposed Fly-tipping (Scotland) Bill will see fines of up to £2,000 for offenders.

Mr Forbes added: “There are calls to change the law around fly-tipping and in my view those changes can’t come soon enough, only with better prosecution and stiffer penalties can we solve this.”

Mr Forbes is calling on people to respond to the ongoing consultation about the proposed fly-tipping bill.

The consultation is open until May 23 and is available at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ProposedFlyTippingScotlandBill

‘Completely unacceptable’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and we are consulting on a bold set of measures to tackle it.

“These include more than doubling the fines for fly-tipping and developing best practice guidance to support authorities with powers to issue fines.

“We are also looking at the possibility of using civil penalties to enforce offences.

“These actions will send a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and help make our streets, countryside and public spaces free of illegal dumping.”

