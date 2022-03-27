Former Lakeland unit in Perth city centre set to undergo major transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Lakeland unit in Perth city centre set to undergo major transformation

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 27 2022, 10.00am
Lakeland
The former Lakeland shop in Perth city centre is set for a major transformation.

Plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to convert the unit, within an A-listed building, on St John Street.

The Lakeland outlet, on one of the city’s most popular shopping streets, closed in 2021 as the company reacted to the impacted of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it could be set for a new lease of life with proposals to redevelop the three-floor property into flats, a retail unit and a bar and restaurant.

It comes after the city centre suffered further blows to its retail offering.

Earlier this month, HSBC announced it will be closing its city centre branch later in the year.

This week, Campus Sports confirmed it will also be shutting its doors in April.

St Johns Street
St John Street in Perth city centre.

A planning statement submitted by Fife-based Mill Architects many of the existing details of the property will be kept.

It said: “Previously built in shop units will be removed, with an intention to reinstate original features that may have previously been covered up.

“The original staircase baluster is proposed to be refurbished and kept as original. At upper floor levels new suspended ceilings and ‘square’ style modern cornices have been instated.

“However it is hoped the original ceilings and cornices still remain above and that there could be an opportunity if practically reasonable to expose some of these original areas.

Plans waiting approval from council

“At the upper floors there are some significant original details intact. Still exposed are intricate light panels with the original cornices in place.

“The new layout has been designed to enhance these existing features, notably at top floor level where it is proposed one flat will be located at second floor level enabling the columns and light panels to become central features.”

The plans are awaiting approval from Perth and Kinross Council.

