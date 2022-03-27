Former Lakeland unit in Perth city centre set to undergo major transformation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former Lakeland shop in Perth city centre is set for a major transformation.

Plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council to convert the unit, within an A-listed building, on St John Street.

The Lakeland outlet, on one of the city’s most popular shopping streets, closed in 2021 as the company reacted to the impacted of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it could be set for a new lease of life with proposals to redevelop the three-floor property into flats, a retail unit and a bar and restaurant.

It comes after the city centre suffered further blows to its retail offering.

Earlier this month, HSBC announced it will be closing its city centre branch later in the year.

This week, Campus Sports confirmed it will also be shutting its doors in April.

A planning statement submitted by Fife-based Mill Architects many of the existing details of the property will be kept.

It said: “Previously built in shop units will be removed, with an intention to reinstate original features that may have previously been covered up.

“The original staircase baluster is proposed to be refurbished and kept as original. At upper floor levels new suspended ceilings and ‘square’ style modern cornices have been instated.

“However it is hoped the original ceilings and cornices still remain above and that there could be an opportunity if practically reasonable to expose some of these original areas.

Plans waiting approval from council

“At the upper floors there are some significant original details intact. Still exposed are intricate light panels with the original cornices in place.

“The new layout has been designed to enhance these existing features, notably at top floor level where it is proposed one flat will be located at second floor level enabling the columns and light panels to become central features.”

The plans are awaiting approval from Perth and Kinross Council.