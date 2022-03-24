Campus Sports: ‘Mainstay’ of Perth retail scene to shut after 30 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “mainstay” of the Perth retail scene – Campus Sports – is to close after 30 years of trading.

The South Street store will shut its doors for the final time on April 23, leaving locals gutted.

It comes as another blow for the city centre, following the news that HSBC will close its branch there later this year.

Campus has had a longstanding relationship with St Johnstone, selling tickets to games and stocking kits.

Changes in shopping habits

The store’s boss, Steven Gilbert, says changing consumer habits is the main reason for its closure.

Campus Sports was originally located on High Street, but in 2016 moved to its South Street premises.

At the time, Mr Gilbert said it would have been “difficult to survive” another five years in the old premises.

In a statement announcing the closure on Facebook, he wrote: “It is with profound sadness that I have to announce that after being a Perth mainstay for well over 30 years, that Campus Sports is to close at the end of April.

“The lease on our current shop is up for renewal in May, however, the terms of this are not suitable for an independent retail business in the current climate.

“Having ruled out the possibility to move to an affordable location in town with the space required for our needs, we had looked into the option of moving the business to operate from a unit becoming online only.

“However, a number of the brands which we currently range, and have done for many years, have the stipulation that independent businesses they supply must have a bricks-and-mortar store, and would cease trading with us if we moved to being online only.

“I have therefore made the difficult decision to close Campus Sports. Our last day will be April 23 and we will honour vouchers up until this time.”

He added: “The last two years have been very challenging. There has been a change in buying habits to online amongst a wider demographic than ever before, along with a reduction in footfall in Perth itself.

“Partly as a result of Covid, as people stayed and worked from home, and partly as a number of larger stores in the city centre have closed.

“These are factors that haven’t helped independent businesses such as ours.”

A Campus Sports stop was a mainstay for every return to Perth I made over the last three decades Customer Kerrie-Lee Scott

He says the situation was made “even more acute” at the start of this year as new product launches were pushed back.

Customers have reacted with sadness to the news.

Commenting on the post, Kerrie-Lee Scott said: “So sorry to read this. A Campus Sports stop was a mainstay for every return to Perth I made over the last three decades.”

Customers ‘gutted’ over closure

Fiona Macleod posted: “I am so sad to hear this! I’ve always supported Campus and recommended you to fellow netballers from U13s to ladies’ league.

“You and your team have always been amazing to deal with.”

Lesley Ferguson wrote: “This is so sad, gutted for you as you are one of the only long standing local businesses left.”

St John’s Shopping Centre also replied to the post, saying it would like to help, even on a temporary basis to allow remaining stock to be sold.