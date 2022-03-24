Concerns for welfare of Perth man, 50, reported missing By Hannah Ballantyne March 24 2022, 11.19am Jorg Hemmann has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing from his Perth home. Jorg Hemmann was last seen leaving his home early on Thursday, in his black Nissan. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “He is described as around 6ft in height and of large build with short grey hair and glasses. “Jorg left in a vehicle, a black Nissan Juke with the registration XX04 TRU. Officers are concerned for his welfare. “Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well. “Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference 0234 of March 24.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert Body found in search for missing Kirkcaldy man Man, 55, dies following early morning fire in Perth flat Fife locals urged to keep looking for missing man Paul Johnson six months after disappearance