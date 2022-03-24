Concerns for welfare of Perth man, 50, reported missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing from his Perth home.

Jorg Hemmann was last seen leaving his home early on Thursday, in his black Nissan.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “He is described as around 6ft in height and of large build with short grey hair and glasses.

“Jorg left in a vehicle, a black Nissan Juke with the registration XX04 TRU.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference 0234 of March 24.”