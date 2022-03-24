Blairgowrie car break-ins and red diesel theft may be linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Blairgowrie car break-ins and red diesel theft may be linked

By Neil Henderson
March 24 2022, 12.09pm Updated: March 24 2022, 1.28pm
The incidents happened on Glenalmond Road. Image: Google.
The incidents happened on Glenalmond Road. Image: Google.

Police investigating the theft of red diesel and attempts to steal two vehicles in Blairgowrie say the incidents may be linked.

Diesel was stolen from machinery on a construction site on Glenalmond Road, in the Rattray area, in the early hours of Monday.

The theft is thought to have happened between midnight and 2am.

Around the same time, two vehicles parked on the same street had their windows smashed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating linked incidents of theft and two attempt thefts of motor vehicles in the Rattray, Blairgowrie area.

Attempt to steal vehicles

“Firstly, persons have gained access to a construction site on Glenalmond Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie between midnight and 2am on Monday. Red diesel was thereafter stolen from machinery on site.

“Secondly, two cars parked within a car park on Glenalmond Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie had their windows smashed between 10pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

“It is believed this was in an attempt to steal these vehicles. No other items were stolen from the vehicles.

“Given the similarities in timescale and location it is believed these incidents are linked.
If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101.

“Information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 0407 of March 21.”

