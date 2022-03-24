Blairgowrie car break-ins and red diesel theft may be linked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating the theft of red diesel and attempts to steal two vehicles in Blairgowrie say the incidents may be linked.

Diesel was stolen from machinery on a construction site on Glenalmond Road, in the Rattray area, in the early hours of Monday.

The theft is thought to have happened between midnight and 2am.

Around the same time, two vehicles parked on the same street had their windows smashed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating linked incidents of theft and two attempt thefts of motor vehicles in the Rattray, Blairgowrie area.

Attempt to steal vehicles

“Firstly, persons have gained access to a construction site on Glenalmond Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie between midnight and 2am on Monday. Red diesel was thereafter stolen from machinery on site.

“Secondly, two cars parked within a car park on Glenalmond Road, Rattray, Blairgowrie had their windows smashed between 10pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

“It is believed this was in an attempt to steal these vehicles. No other items were stolen from the vehicles.

“Given the similarities in timescale and location it is believed these incidents are linked.

If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101.

“Information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 0407 of March 21.”