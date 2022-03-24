Nicola Sturgeon told families are being ‘failed’ at Perth’s Moredun Ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon told families are being ‘failed’ at Perth’s Moredun Ward

By Adele Merson
March 24 2022, 2.59pm Updated: March 24 2022, 6.40pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has agreed to look at failings uncovered at a disgraced Perth mental health ward where five people died.

The SNP leader’s remarks follow The Courier’s investigation into the Murray Royal Hospital ward which uncovered evidence of a fifth death at the facility.

Four women took their lives while staying at the mental health ward designed to keep them safe but the details of the fifth individual have never been made public.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the patients and their families have been “failed” as he pressed Ms Sturgeon to take action.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, the Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP highlighted our investigation which reveals a fifth death at the mental health facility.

The SNP leader confirmed she will look into the detail of the case.

‘Very serious issues’

The first minister said: “These are very serious issues and where lessons need to be learned they are learned by health boards and where necessary by the government.”

She added: “I will ensure that I become aware of that detail and I’m happy to write to Murdo Fraser when I have had the opportunity to do so.”

Tayside health board admitted criminal failings in relation to the health and safety of patients that led to the deaths of Jodie McNab, Rebecca Sangster and Jacqueline Proctor at Moredun Ward at Murray Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson told our investigation that a programme of improvements have been made at the ward with further improvements ongoing.

But the families have expressed anger that no person has been held accountable for the deaths.

The family of the fourth woman – Celine Dinis – is still waiting for the NHS Tayside report that will give them answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

A separate investigation by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is being carried out after the Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with Celine’s death.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can call Samaritans free of charge 24 hours a day on 116 123, or by visiting the Samaritans website.

