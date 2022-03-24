Nicola Sturgeon told families are being ‘failed’ at Perth’s Moredun Ward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has agreed to look at failings uncovered at a disgraced Perth mental health ward where five people died.

The SNP leader’s remarks follow The Courier’s investigation into the Murray Royal Hospital ward which uncovered evidence of a fifth death at the facility.

Four women took their lives while staying at the mental health ward designed to keep them safe but the details of the fifth individual have never been made public.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the patients and their families have been “failed” as he pressed Ms Sturgeon to take action.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, the Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP highlighted our investigation which reveals a fifth death at the mental health facility.

The SNP leader confirmed she will look into the detail of the case.

‘Very serious issues’

The first minister said: “These are very serious issues and where lessons need to be learned they are learned by health boards and where necessary by the government.”

She added: “I will ensure that I become aware of that detail and I’m happy to write to Murdo Fraser when I have had the opportunity to do so.”

Tayside health board admitted criminal failings in relation to the health and safety of patients that led to the deaths of Jodie McNab, Rebecca Sangster and Jacqueline Proctor at Moredun Ward at Murray Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson told our investigation that a programme of improvements have been made at the ward with further improvements ongoing.

But the families have expressed anger that no person has been held accountable for the deaths.

The family of the fourth woman – Celine Dinis – is still waiting for the NHS Tayside report that will give them answers about the circumstances surrounding her death.

A separate investigation by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) is being carried out after the Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with Celine’s death.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can call Samaritans free of charge 24 hours a day on 116 123, or by visiting the Samaritans website.

