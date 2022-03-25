Police to report drivers who used mobile phones to film A90 school bus fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police to report drivers who used mobile phones to film A90 school bus fire

By Matteo Bell
March 25 2022, 12.19pm Updated: March 25 2022, 1.18pm
Firefighters tackling the blaze.
Firefighters tackling the blaze.

Police say they will report drivers who were spotted using their mobile phones to film a school bus fire as they drove past it on the A90.

The double-decker went up in flames while heading to Perth High School on Thursday morning.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle, with the Stagecoach driver branded a “hero” for helping to get pupils to safety.

The incident led to long tailbacks as parts of the road were shut for more than six hours.

‘Numerous drivers’ filmed scene on mobiles

On Friday, Police Scotland took to social media to warn drivers they could face a fine if they used their phones on the A90 while passing the bus fire.

The post said: “While Perth [road policing] and Dundee RP were dealing with a serious vehicle fire on the A90 between Perth and Dundee, numerous drivers were observed driving past filming the scene using their mobile phones.

“All of these drivers will be spoken to and reported in due course.”

The incident happened the day before stricter rules came into force on the use of mobile phones while driving across Scotland, England and Wales.

Queues of traffic behind the bus fire on Thursday.

As of Friday, it is against the law to use a mobile for almost any reason behind the wheel – previously, the ban only applied to communication, such as phoning or texting.

However, officers could still target people under the old legislation if they feel the driver was responsible for offences like careless driving or not being in full control of their vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Using a mobile phone and driving while distracted is a contributing factor in a number of serious incidents on the roads.

“We will carry out inquiries into the use of mobile phones by drivers noted while officers were dealing with the incident on the A90.

I hope those caught recording the fire are fully prosecuted for their stupidity

“Anyone identified as having committed an offence can expect to be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

In response to the post by police, locals have praised officers for targeting those responsible.

Helen Clayes wrote: “Why on earth would you even want to slow down and film such a serious incident?

The bus was destroyed in the blaze.

“Well done to all who were involved in the rescue and safety of the children.”

Dave Beattie posted: “How handy that a new law comes in to force today.

“I hope those caught recording the fire are fully prosecuted for their stupidity.”

Lynne Barton said: “Quite right. Whether the law has just changed or not, you’re not supposed to use your phone while driving anyway, never mind what you’re doing on it. Dangerous, end of.”

What do the new rules mean?

Drivers can now face prosecution – including a fine of up to £1,000 and six penalty points – for activities on their phone including:

  • Checking the time
  • Unlocking the device
  • Using the camera, video or sound recording equipment
  • Accessing an app or the internet

A driver’s licence can be revoked after two offences.

A few exceptions apply, such as in an emergency.

It is part of what the UK Government is calling a “zero-tolerance approach” to the use of phones behind the wheel.

Drivers remain unconvinced new rules on mobile phone use will make the roads safer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier