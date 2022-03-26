Man in hospital after two car crash which closes Perthshire road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A93 in Perthshire was closed and one man taken to hospital after an accident involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the A93 at its junction with the A984 near Meikleour at 11.35am.

One man has been taken to hospital, it is not known how serious his injuries are.

As a result, the A93 was closed in both directions for four hours and drivers asked to avoid the area.

The road reopened at 3.35pm.