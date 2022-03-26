Man in hospital after two car crash which closes Perthshire road By Emma Duncan March 26 2022, 1.00pm Updated: March 26 2022, 4.25pm The crash happened on the A93 near the junction with the A984 by Meikleour [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A93 in Perthshire was closed and one man taken to hospital after an accident involving two vehicles. Police were called to the A93 at its junction with the A984 near Meikleour at 11.35am. One man has been taken to hospital, it is not known how serious his injuries are. As a result, the A93 was closed in both directions for four hours and drivers asked to avoid the area. The A93 is currently closed in both direction at the junction with the A984, near Meikleour, due to a two vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Yzk94VPfwS — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) March 26, 2022 The road reopened at 3.35pm. Man, 53, seriously injured following industrial accident in Dundee city centre Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Three women rushed to hospital and man reported after two vehicle crash on A91 in Fife Man who died after car crashed into parked lorry named by police Man taken to hospital after car overturns on Dunfermline street Two taken to hospital after two-car crash closes Perth street