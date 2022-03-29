Aviva Perth: Fresh bid for controversial wind turbine taller than Wallace Monument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aviva Perth: Fresh bid for controversial wind turbine taller than Wallace Monument

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 29 2022, 1.19pm Updated: March 29 2022, 6.34pm
Turbine
The proposed turbine as it would be seen from Viewlands Road in Oakbank, Perth.

Aviva has put forward fresh plans to build a controversial wind turbine taller than the Wallace Monument next to its Perth headquarters.

The insurance giant wants to boost its renewable energy credentials at its office at Pitheavlis, in the south-west of the city.

The idea of a turbine on the site was first mooted in 2018 but was knocked back in 2020 after a lengthy planning process.

It came after concerns were raised by Historic Environment Scotland about the impact the turbine would have on the company’s A-listed building, which dates from the early 1980s.

What is proposed?

Aviva – which employs more than 1,000 people in Perth – wants to build the 77-metre turbine to help the office become net zero by 2030.

The firm claims the turbine is a key part of helping it achieve this.

Aviva's headquarters in Perth.
Aviva’s headquarters in Perth.

The turbine would be connected to the grid and provide the office with direct green electricity.

A statement from the firm said: “The wind turbine will make the site an exemplar within the Aviva portfolio and can be used as a showcase by Perth and Kinross Council to help demonstrate the area’s commitment to green energy.”

What is different about the new plans?

In the original plans, the turbine was located directly behind the office building.

Under the new proposals, the structure would be built 200m east of the offices.

The firm believes this would make it less visible on the skyline, as it would be partly hidden by trees.

However, Aviva would need to buy the land to allow the development to go ahead.

Before:

 

Aviva turbine.
The turbine was proposed for directly behind the offices.

After:

Aviva turbine
The new plans show the turbine located further away from the building.

HES, which objected to the original plans, has reacted positively to the revised proposals in a statement submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

It said: “Overall, we consider that potential setting impacts from the currently proposed scheme are unlikely to reach a level where it would raise issues of national importance such that we would object.

“We welcome the revisions that have achieved this.

“Please note that this is an indicative view on the principle of the revised development and is subject to our review of any more detailed information produced to support a planning application.”

The plans will be considered by the council over the coming months.

A spokesperson for Aviva has said: “Aviva is committed to acting on climate change and we have set out our plan to become a Net Zero company by 2040. As part of this commitment we want to develop our own Aviva wind turbine beside our Perth offices, to minimise our carbon footprint at these premises.

“The single turbine will generate up to 1 megawatt (MW) helping to take the office ‘off-grid’ and save more than 589 tonnes of CO2 per year. This is the equivalent of the power supply for more than 500 homes.

“We have engaged with Perth and Kinross Council, community groups and Scottish public bodies prior to submitting our current proposal to address concerns from our previous application.

“We hosted a public consultation in January so people could find out more about the proposal and provide comments.

“Our revised application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council this month and we look forward to hearing their response in due course.”

