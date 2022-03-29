Aviva Perth: Fresh bid for controversial wind turbine taller than Wallace Monument

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aviva has put forward fresh plans to build a controversial wind turbine taller than the Wallace Monument next to its Perth headquarters.

The insurance giant wants to boost its renewable energy credentials at its office at Pitheavlis, in the south-west of the city.

The idea of a turbine on the site was first mooted in 2018 but was knocked back in 2020 after a lengthy planning process.

It came after concerns were raised by Historic Environment Scotland about the impact the turbine would have on the company’s A-listed building, which dates from the early 1980s.

What is proposed?

Aviva – which employs more than 1,000 people in Perth – wants to build the 77-metre turbine to help the office become net zero by 2030.

The firm claims the turbine is a key part of helping it achieve this.

The turbine would be connected to the grid and provide the office with direct green electricity.

A statement from the firm said: “The wind turbine will make the site an exemplar within the Aviva portfolio and can be used as a showcase by Perth and Kinross Council to help demonstrate the area’s commitment to green energy.”

What is different about the new plans?

In the original plans, the turbine was located directly behind the office building.

Under the new proposals, the structure would be built 200m east of the offices.

The firm believes this would make it less visible on the skyline, as it would be partly hidden by trees.

However, Aviva would need to buy the land to allow the development to go ahead.

Before:

After:

HES, which objected to the original plans, has reacted positively to the revised proposals in a statement submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

It said: “Overall, we consider that potential setting impacts from the currently proposed scheme are unlikely to reach a level where it would raise issues of national importance such that we would object.

“We welcome the revisions that have achieved this.

“Please note that this is an indicative view on the principle of the revised development and is subject to our review of any more detailed information produced to support a planning application.”

The plans will be considered by the council over the coming months.

A spokesperson for Aviva has said: “Aviva is committed to acting on climate change and we have set out our plan to become a Net Zero company by 2040. As part of this commitment we want to develop our own Aviva wind turbine beside our Perth offices, to minimise our carbon footprint at these premises.

“The single turbine will generate up to 1 megawatt (MW) helping to take the office ‘off-grid’ and save more than 589 tonnes of CO2 per year. This is the equivalent of the power supply for more than 500 homes.

“We have engaged with Perth and Kinross Council, community groups and Scottish public bodies prior to submitting our current proposal to address concerns from our previous application.

“We hosted a public consultation in January so people could find out more about the proposal and provide comments.

“Our revised application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council this month and we look forward to hearing their response in due course.”