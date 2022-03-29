Highland Games training day invitation as summer events return following Covid-19 restrictions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With two years of virtually no Highland Games being held in Scotland due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers are well advanced with their plans for nearly all events to be held again this summer.

With concerns that there may be a shortage of participants, an initiative to get more heavyweight athletes involved and to safeguard the future of Highland Games has been organised.

A Highland Games training day, aimed at novice and junior throwers, is being organised for Sunday April 24 at Market Park, Crieff.

Introduction to events

Royal Scottish Highland Games Association secretary Ian Grieve said: “The heavy events are going to be in an unknown position this year in terms of competitor numbers.

“If anyone has ever thought about training for the games and getting a season under your belt there is not a better time.

“The session will be taken by three current experienced competitors and will offer an introduction and technical run down to what each event is and basic techniques to give them an introduction to the events.

“The training day will run from 10am to 3pm and cover all of the events that are normally held at a Highland Games, excluding the Weight for Height.

“Think of this as an introduction to see if the heavy events are a ‘Wee slice of you’.”

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to contact Ian Grieve, RSHGA secretary secretary@rshga.org or Ian Stewart at Ianstewartcrieff@gmail.com

Numbers for this event will be limited and are open to anyone over the age of 12 years.

The event is being organised and run by the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, Crieff Highland Gathering and Perthshire Highland Games Association.