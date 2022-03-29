Highland Games training day invitation as summer events return following Covid-19 restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Games training day invitation as summer events return following Covid-19 restrictions

By Michael Alexander
March 29 2022, 6.00pm
Pitlochry Highland Games
Highland Games are returning for summer 2022

With two years of virtually no Highland Games being held in Scotland due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers are well advanced with their plans for nearly all events to be held again this summer.

With concerns that there may be a shortage of participants, an initiative to get more heavyweight athletes involved and to safeguard the future of Highland Games has been organised.

A Highland Games training day, aimed at novice and junior throwers, is being organised for Sunday April 24 at Market Park, Crieff.

Introduction to events

Royal Scottish Highland Games Association secretary Ian Grieve said: “The heavy events are going to be in an unknown position this year in terms of competitor numbers.

“If anyone has ever thought about training for the games and getting a season under your belt there is not a better time.

“The session will be taken by three current experienced competitors and will offer an introduction and technical run down to what each event is and basic techniques to give them an introduction to the events.

“The training day will run from 10am to 3pm and cover all of the events that are normally held at a Highland Games, excluding the Weight for Height.

“Think of this as an introduction to see if the heavy events are a ‘Wee slice of you’.”

Anyone wishing to take part is asked to contact Ian Grieve, RSHGA secretary secretary@rshga.org or Ian Stewart at Ianstewartcrieff@gmail.com

Numbers for this event will be limited and are open to anyone over the age of 12 years.

The event is being organised and run by the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, Crieff Highland Gathering and Perthshire Highland Games Association.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]