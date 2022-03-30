‘How could they leave it that way?’ Man upset over damage at Wellshill Cemetery in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Perth & Kinross

‘How could they leave it that way?’ Man upset over damage at Wellshill Cemetery in Perth

By Paige Robinson
March 30 2022, 3.06pm
Some of the damage at Wellshill Cemetery.
Some of the damage at Wellshill Cemetery.

A man has told how he was left upset during a visit to a Perth cemetery after memorial items were left strewn across the grass.

Gravestones were also reportedly damaged by building materials at Wellshill Cemetery over the weekend.

Gordon Lafferty was placing flowers at a loved one’s grave when he discovered the mess.

He said: “I was at the cemetery on Saturday and cement mixers had been left beside the gravestones.

“In one whole section of Wellshill Cemetery, there’s sand, gravel and cement everywhere. It’s a real mess.

“I wish they had just put the stuff back the best they could, but potted plants, flowers and ornaments were all over the grass.”

Mr Lafferty says the scene would have upset those visiting the Perth graves for Mother’s Day.

“I’m sure that many people visiting their family and friends will be sad to see it this way,” he said.

‘It upsets me’

“It looks like children place ornaments on the graves for their loved ones, now there is damage to it.

“It upsets me as I don’t understand how they could leave it that way.”

Staff at Perth and Kinross Council visited the cemetery on Tuesday to inspect the damage.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of concerns raised about the work undertaken to repair the wall at Wellshill Cemetery.

Work to tidy up damage at cemetery

“We would like to provide reassurance that we ask our contractors to undertake work in a sensitive and respectful manner.

“Every measure possible is undertaken to protect headstones and graves when undertaking work.

“This includes taking photos before any work starts to ensure we leave the site as we found it and contacting families prior to work starting.

“Contractors are going to remove the cement from the headstones to ensure that Wellshill Cemetery is tidy.”

