‘How could they leave it that way?’ Man upset over damage at Wellshill Cemetery in Perth

A man has told how he was left upset during a visit to a Perth cemetery after memorial items were left strewn across the grass.

Gravestones were also reportedly damaged by building materials at Wellshill Cemetery over the weekend.

Gordon Lafferty was placing flowers at a loved one’s grave when he discovered the mess.

He said: “I was at the cemetery on Saturday and cement mixers had been left beside the gravestones.

“In one whole section of Wellshill Cemetery, there’s sand, gravel and cement everywhere. It’s a real mess.

“I wish they had just put the stuff back the best they could, but potted plants, flowers and ornaments were all over the grass.”

Mr Lafferty says the scene would have upset those visiting the Perth graves for Mother’s Day.

“I’m sure that many people visiting their family and friends will be sad to see it this way,” he said.

‘It upsets me’

“It looks like children place ornaments on the graves for their loved ones, now there is damage to it.

“It upsets me as I don’t understand how they could leave it that way.”

Staff at Perth and Kinross Council visited the cemetery on Tuesday to inspect the damage.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of concerns raised about the work undertaken to repair the wall at Wellshill Cemetery.

Work to tidy up damage at cemetery

“We would like to provide reassurance that we ask our contractors to undertake work in a sensitive and respectful manner.

“Every measure possible is undertaken to protect headstones and graves when undertaking work.

“This includes taking photos before any work starts to ensure we leave the site as we found it and contacting families prior to work starting.

“Contractors are going to remove the cement from the headstones to ensure that Wellshill Cemetery is tidy.”