Kenmore Hotel: ‘Scotland’s oldest inn’ shut until 2023 after takeover

A Perthshire hotel which claims to be “Scotland’s oldest inn” has closed until 2023 after a takeover.

The Kenmore Hotel is closing for a major refurbishment, after staff said “two turbulent years” led to the decision to sell up.

The venue was established in 1572 and its location overlooking the River Tay and the Perthshire countryside have made it a popular spot for weddings.

The closure comes just months after the hotel was said to be “on its knees” and losing £40,000 due to staff shortages.

A statement on the hotel’s website from general manager William Inglis said: “Following the last two turbulent years the current owners of Kenmore Hotel have accepted an offer to sell the Kenmore Hotel.

“The hotel will be closed from March 31 2022 while the new owners consider a full refurbishment of the hotel.

‘The hotel will remain closed until 2023’

“As this may be extensive the hotel will remain closed until 2023, although the exact date will be set once a full program of refurbishment is complete.

“We thank you for your continued support and interest.”

The name of the new owner has not been confirmed.

However, information at Companies House shows Kevin Lange, an American financial advisor and investor based in Texas, was appointed the director of Kenmore Hotel Holdings Ltd on February 10.

Staff at the hotel have declined to comment further on the closure.