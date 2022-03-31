Kenmore Hotel: ‘Scotland’s oldest inn’ shut until 2023 after takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kenmore Hotel: ‘Scotland’s oldest inn’ shut until 2023 after takeover

By Katy Scott
March 31 2022, 12.52pm Updated: March 31 2022, 1.02pm
kenmore hotel closes closed
The Kenmore Hotel.

A Perthshire hotel which claims to be “Scotland’s oldest inn” has closed until 2023 after a takeover.

The Kenmore Hotel is closing for a major refurbishment, after staff said “two turbulent years” led to the decision to sell up.

The venue was established in 1572 and its location overlooking the River Tay and the Perthshire countryside have made it a popular spot for weddings.

The closure comes just months after the hotel was said to be “on its knees” and losing £40,000 due to staff shortages.

kenmore hotel closes closed
The hotel overlooks the River Tay.

A statement on the hotel’s website from general manager William Inglis said:  “Following the last two turbulent years the current owners of Kenmore Hotel have accepted an offer to sell the Kenmore Hotel.

“The hotel will be closed from March 31 2022 while the new owners consider a full refurbishment of the hotel.

‘The hotel will remain closed until 2023’

“As this may be extensive the hotel will remain closed until 2023, although the exact date will be set once a full program of refurbishment is complete.

“We thank you for your continued support and interest.”

The name of the new owner has not been confirmed.

However, information at Companies House shows Kevin Lange, an American financial advisor and investor based in Texas, was appointed the director of Kenmore Hotel Holdings Ltd on February 10.

Staff at the hotel have declined to comment further on the closure.

