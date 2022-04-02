Two-vehicle collision forces closure of busy Perthshire road By Jake Keith April 2 2022, 1.18pm Updated: April 2 2022, 1.19pm Boat Brae in Rattray was closed at 10.30am Saturday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police closed a busy Perthshire road on Saturday after a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred on the A93 Boat Brae in Rattray at around 10.30am with both police and firefighters attending. An ambulance also rushed to the scene but no further information on injuries has been provided by police. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed one appliance was sent and the crew helped ensure the vehicles were safe. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.35am on Saturday, April 2, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Boat Brae, Rattray, Blairgowrie. “Officers attended and the road was closed while recovery took place. It reopened around 12.40pm.” Muslims in Tayside and Fife mark restriction-free Ramadan as fasting begins Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Watch dash-cam footage as Fife car struck by another vehicle in early-morning hit-and-run Three women rushed to hospital and man reported after two vehicle crash on A91 in Fife Blairgowrie car break-ins and red diesel theft may be linked Driver who ran off after crashing into two cars in Fife sparks police helicopter search