Two-vehicle collision forces closure of busy Perthshire road

Police closed a busy Perthshire road on Saturday after a two-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred on the A93 Boat Brae in Rattray at around 10.30am with both police and firefighters attending.

An ambulance also rushed to the scene but no further information on injuries has been provided by police.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed one appliance was sent and the crew helped ensure the vehicles were safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.35am on Saturday, April 2, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Boat Brae, Rattray, Blairgowrie.

“Officers attended and the road was closed while recovery took place. It reopened around 12.40pm.”