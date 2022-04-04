Hundreds of Perth homes and prison hit by power cut By Matteo Bell April 4 2022, 10.28am Updated: April 4 2022, 1.14pm SSEN is working on a fix. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More than 430 homes and businesses in Perth were hit with a power cut on Monday. A network fault, which happened at 8.30am, left 436 properties off the grid. Perth Prison is also understood to have lost power, but was able to use a back-up generator. SSEN, which looks after the electricity network, sent engineers to resolve the issue – which affected the Shore Road area of the city. The issue had been fixed by the afternoon. A spokesperson for SSEN apologised for the issue and thanked locals for their patience. EXCLUSIVE: Major Perth jobs boost as SSEN lodges plans for £15m office Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Major Perth jobs boost as SSEN lodges plans for £15m office Aviva Perth: Fresh bid for controversial wind turbine taller than Wallace Monument EXCLUSIVE: £90k for residential rehab since 2021 – so why didn’t Perth and Kinross send anyone for 15 years? Foul play: How one Perth pet owner gave false details to avoid dog poo fine as hundreds go unpaid