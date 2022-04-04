Hundreds of Perth homes and prison hit by power cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 430 homes and businesses in Perth were hit with a power cut on Monday.

A network fault, which happened at 8.30am, left 436 properties off the grid.

Perth Prison is also understood to have lost power, but was able to use a back-up generator.

SSEN, which looks after the electricity network, sent engineers to resolve the issue – which affected the Shore Road area of the city.

The issue had been fixed by the afternoon.

A spokesperson for SSEN apologised for the issue and thanked locals for their patience.