Yellow warning for snow in Highland Perthshire and northern Angus

Highland Perthshire and northern parts of Angus could face snowfall this week – as the region is hit with a huge drop in temperatures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 4pm on Tuesday.

The warning runs until 11am on Wednesday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across northern parts of Scotland

Tuesday 1600 – Wednesday 1100 ❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Yd0oCkSeMK — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2022

According to the forecast, persistent rain across northern Scotland is expected to become snow over higher ground.

The snow may also spread to lower levels later on Tuesday.

Forecasters have warned there could be some disruption to travel and power supplies.

Overnight, the mercury will also drop below zero in some parts of Highland Perthshire and Angus, but most will have lows of about 1°C.

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, conditions will get much colder after a mild start to the week.

In Dundee, temperatures will reach just 6°C on Tuesday – in contrast to the highs of 15°C on Monday.