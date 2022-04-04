Yellow warning for snow in Highland Perthshire and northern Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Yellow warning for snow in Highland Perthshire and northern Angus

By Katy Scott
April 4 2022, 1.24pm
A yellow weather warning is in place for northern Scotland.
A yellow weather warning is in place for northern Scotland.

Highland Perthshire and northern parts of Angus could face snowfall this week – as the region is hit with a huge drop in temperatures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 4pm on Tuesday.

The warning runs until 11am on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, persistent rain across northern Scotland is expected to become snow over higher ground.

The snow may also spread to lower levels later on Tuesday.

Forecasters have warned there could be some disruption to travel and power supplies.

perthshire angus snow
Snow could impact travel throughout Highland Perthshire and Angus.

Overnight, the mercury will also drop below zero in some parts of Highland Perthshire and Angus, but most will have lows of about 1°C.

Elsewhere in Tayside and Fife, conditions will get much colder after a mild start to the week.

In Dundee, temperatures will reach just 6°C on Tuesday – in contrast to the highs of 15°C on Monday.

Sunniest March on record for Dundee – but will it last into April?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier