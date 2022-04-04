Drivers warned of M90 closure near Perth during overnight roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drivers warned of M90 closure near Perth during overnight roadworks

By Emma Duncan
April 4 2022, 4.25pm
The work will affect the M90 between Bridge of Earn and Craigend. Image: Google.
Drivers are being warned that a section of the M90 near Perth is set to shut later this month for roadworks.

The overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the northbound carriageway between Bridge of Earn and Craigend.

The £240,000 project runs from Tuesday April 19 to Friday April 22.

The road will be closed from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night, with the aim of completing the work by 6.30am on April 22.

A diversion will be in place via the A912.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £240,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the M90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The M90 northbound closure is essential for keeping our operatives safe as well as motorists.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists by carrying the works overnight and our teams will do their best to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Vehicles of 4.5m in height and over will be told to wait in a holding area, before being escorted through the site, due to a low bridge on King Street.

