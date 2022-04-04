Drivers warned of M90 closure near Perth during overnight roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned that a section of the M90 near Perth is set to shut later this month for roadworks.

The overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the northbound carriageway between Bridge of Earn and Craigend.

The £240,000 project runs from Tuesday April 19 to Friday April 22.

The road will be closed from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night, with the aim of completing the work by 6.30am on April 22.

A diversion will be in place via the A912.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £240,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the M90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The M90 northbound closure is essential for keeping our operatives safe as well as motorists.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists by carrying the works overnight and our teams will do their best to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”

Vehicles of 4.5m in height and over will be told to wait in a holding area, before being escorted through the site, due to a low bridge on King Street.