Fan in ‘stable condition’ after being struck by car following St Johnstone match

By Emma Duncan
April 7 2022, 3.16pm Updated: April 7 2022, 6.33pm
The match was played at McDiarmid Park in Perth.
St Johnstone have issued an update on the fan knocked down near the club’s stadium at the weekend.

The Perth club say the 74-year-old, who was struck on Crieff Road near McDiarmid Park on Saturday, sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

A 21-year-old man has been reported for an alleged driving offence after the incident at around 5pm.

The pensioner was helped by dozens of fans before being taken away in an ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

The shocking incident was seen by a large number of people who were leaving stadium after the Saints’ 1-0 victory over Livingston.

The club say they have been contacted by the man’s family who want to thank all those who assisted.

The incident happened on Crieff Road in Perth.

A spokesperson said: “The club would like to update all fans on the situation that happened after our match against Livingston.

“The family of the gentleman who was involved in the road traffic incident on Crieff Road after the St Johnstone v Livingston game on Saturday have confirmed to us that although he has sustained serious injuries, he is in a stable condition in hospital.

“The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all members of the public who offered their help and assistance.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish the man involved a speedy recovery.”

