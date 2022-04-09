£3,500 worth of high value tools stolen from Kinross housing site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole high value construction equipment from a housing development site in Kinross.

Thieves reportedly forced open the site office and a storage container at Springfield Housing Development site in Milnathort between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The stolen tools include:

Two Hilti Stihl saws, with the serial numbers 178794987 and 190220618.

Making impact wrench, with the serial number 140880E.

Hammer drill set, TE7 Model, with the serial number 267036.

Rotating level laser, with the serial number 184190541.

The total value of the items stolen from the site located just off Curlers Crescent and Manse Road are estimated at around £3,500.

Police appeal for information

Officers suspect the theft would have required at least two people and a vehicle – based on the weight of some of the items.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Local officers are asking residents in the immediate area to check any CCTV they may have around the time of the theft for any suspicious vehicles or persons.

“If anyone has any information that may assist please call 101 quoting reference CR/14706/22”