Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Perth

PA pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Perth on Saturday afternoon, which closed the road for over two hours.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Crieff Road in Perth at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police close road

Crieff road was closed for over two hours in both directions as officers launched an investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information, which hasn’t been passed to police yet, to come forward.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1897 of Saturday, 9 April, 2022.”