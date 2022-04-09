Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Perth

By Amie Flett
April 9 2022, 3.42pm Updated: April 9 2022, 6.03pm
Police closed the road for over two hours. (Pic Marcus Tyler).
Police closed the road for over two hours. (Pic Marcus Tyler).

PA pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Perth on Saturday afternoon, which closed the road for over two hours.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Crieff Road in Perth at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police close road

Crieff road was closed for over two hours in both directions as officers launched an investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information, which hasn’t been passed to police yet, to come forward.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1897 of Saturday, 9 April, 2022.”

