Missing Perth man found safe and well

A missing man from Perth has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

George Moffat, also known as Allan, was reported missing on Monday and concern was growing for his welfare.

He has links to Crieff and Dundee and it is thought he may have travelled to one of these places.

But Police Scotland confirmed the 65-year-old has been found.

A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 65-year-old George Moffat, who had been missing from the Muirton area of Perth since Monday night has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank members of the public for your comments and shares with our appeal.”