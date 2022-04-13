Pedal for Paula: Family of late Cardo boss Paula Tabourel to cycle 1,200 miles in her memory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a Perth restaurant boss who died suddenly last year at the age of 53 are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in her memory.

Paula Tabourel, owner of Cardo, died suddenly at the end of last year.

Now, daughter Roxanne Tabourel, 27, is being joined by her dad Herve, 54, and boyfriend Ross Phillips, 28, on the 1,200 mile trip.

They plan to leave Land’s End in Cornwall on August 28 and aim to arrive in John O’Groats in Caithness 12 days later.

The trio are raising money for the British Red Cross, who is helping those in Ukraine affected by the ongoing war.

And the main inspiration for taking on the challenge is Roxanne’s late mother Paula, who died on November 20.

The Cardo owner, who previously ran several venues across Perth alongside her husband, died in her sleep from heart failure on November 20 and is much-missed in the city.

Paula and Herve also have a son Max, who is not able to join his dad and sister on the challenge as he cannot take the time off work.

The challenge has been named Pedal for Paula, a name suggested by Ross.

‘Mum would want to help in some way’

Roxanne said: “Mum would think we were crazy to be doing something like this.

“She wasn’t really into exercise but she would be watching the news right now and would no want to help out in some way.

“We thought about doing it for a charity linked to my mum but decided to do it for a cause that needs help right now which is why we have picked the Red Cross.”

Roxanne, Herve and Ross will be staying at bed and breakfasts along the way and are aiming to cycle about 80 miles a day. While they aim to complete it in 12 days, Roxanne said it could take up to 14 days.

“I’m very nervous,” said Roxanne.

“People keep saying how hard it is going to be.

“They’ve all said September is the best time to go as the schools are back and the main roads are less busy.

“I’m quite a fit person but this is quite different than going to the gym so I will definitely need to up my training.

“I’m planning on cycling about 100 miles a week and then increasing it in the run up to it.”

An online fundraising page has been set up, with more than £1,300 donated in the first few days.

Roxanne also plans to set up an Instagram page called ‘Pedal for Paula’ to keep people updated on their training and their challenge when they set off.

Local business T’Go Creative is in the process of making t-shirts for the trio for their challenge as owners Gary and Liz Paterson were friends of Paula’s.

‘All I want to do is talk about her’

Speaking of how the past few months have been since Paula’s death Roxanne said: “We have been trying to keep going for the restaurant, but it has only been about four months. These things take time.

“The restaurant has been busy and people who come in have been talking about her which has been lovely.

“It has been hard but now all I want to do is talk about her.”