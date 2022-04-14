Warning after £100,000 worth of e-bikes bikes stolen in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning after £100,000 worth of e-bikes bikes stolen in Tayside

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 14 2022, 10.31am
This £7000 Santa Cruz Bullet e-bike was among three high value bikes stolen from a property in Pitlochry.
Bikes and e-bikes worth £100,000 have been stolen from homes and business in Tayside in the last six months.

Police are now warning owners of high-value bikes to be aware after the latest thefts of e-bikes worth thousands of pounds.

They are advising people to increase the security of their bikes by registering them at a national data base.

Pitlochry theft

Three bikes valued at a total of £13,500 were taken during a break-in at a garage at a property in Pitlochry overnight between April 8 and 9.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are asking the owners of high value bikes and e-bikes to be mindful of security as £100,000 worth have been stolen from homes and business premises in the last six months in the Tayside area.”

One of the bikes was a Giant Trance.

He added: “This includes a break-in at a garage at a property in Pitlochry between 11.30pm on Friday April 8, and 10.30am on Saturday  April 9.

“A Santa Cruz Bullet E-bike, valued at £7,000, a green and yellow Giant Trance E-bike worth £4,000, and a black Giant mountain bike worth £2,500 were taken, along with spare batteries and chargers. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Heart-breaking

Sergeant Rob Southern said: “Theft can be heart-breaking for bike owners, especially those who have spent a lot of money on top of the range equipment.

“E-bikes in particular are a target and I am urging people to take the security of their property seriously.

“Marking and registering it vital. Many of these bikes are recovered but we cannot return them to their owners if we don’t know who they belong to.”

Anyone with information about the theft of bikes should call police us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bikes should be registered

Police say to help combat this kind of theft and to make sure bikes are returned to their owners when recovered, owners need to mark their property and register details free of charge at the national bike register database www.bikeregister.com/

Police Scotland advice to the owners of e bikes

The spokesman added: “In addition, it is important that bikes are stored in a secure place and we recommend that if they are in garages or sheds the frame should be locked to a fixed object, such as the floor.”

