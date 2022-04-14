Raw sewage leaking into Perth city centre alleyway sparks health fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raw sewage has closed off a “disgusting and unsanitary” alleyway in Perth city centre.

Ropemakers Close, just off South Street, has been blocked after raw sewage was found leaking on to the pavement.

The route is frequently used as a shortcut to the North Canal Street car park.

Signs at the area describe the issue as an “environmental health risk”, warning people not to enter.

‘Foul’

There are flats above the close but it is not yet know what has caused the leak.

People living nearby have described the area as “foul” and “unsanitary”, saying this is not the first time it has experienced issues with sewage.

Repairs are due to be carried out in the coming days.

Jane Adams, 27, said: “It’s foul, that lane has always had issues with sewage and people urinating there.

“It needs to stop.

“Something really needs to be done about it. It’s about time the council sorts out both problems because it’s making life pretty unpleasant for us living in the flats.”

‘Constantly smells’

Andrew Davidson, 32, said: “I’ve lived in Perth most of my life and that lane has always been an issue.

“It’s really disgusting and unsanitary. It constantly smells awful and it’s just really grim. I absolutely hate it.”

Jean Jameson, 67, said: “This lane has always had problems,

“I am not even shocked about this and people complaining about sewage, this isn’t a new issue and needs to be sorted.

“People constantly urinate in the alley too, it is always smelling horrendous.”

Water repairs

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “An officer from our environmental health team has visited to assess the site and identified the sewage leak.

“The affected area has been cordoned off to the public whilst repairs are carried out by Scottish Water and the property owners over the next couple of days.

“The private properties involved have been notified.”

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.