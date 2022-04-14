Raw sewage leaking into Perth city centre alleyway sparks health fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Raw sewage leaking into Perth city centre alleyway sparks health fears

By Emma Duncan
April 14 2022, 11.10am
Sewage is leaking ay Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre.
Raw sewage has closed off a “disgusting and unsanitary” alleyway in Perth city centre.

Ropemakers Close, just off South Street, has been blocked after raw sewage was found leaking on to the pavement.

The route is frequently used as a shortcut to the North Canal Street car park.

Signs at the area describe the issue as an “environmental health risk”, warning people not to enter.

‘Foul’

There are flats above the close but it is not yet know what has caused the leak.

People living nearby have described the area as “foul” and “unsanitary”, saying this is not the first time it has experienced issues with sewage.

Repairs are due to be carried out in the coming days.

Jane Adams, 27, said: “It’s foul, that lane has always had issues with sewage and people urinating there.

“It needs to stop.

“Something really needs to be done about it. It’s about time the council sorts out both problems because it’s making life pretty unpleasant for us living in the flats.”

‘Constantly smells’

Andrew Davidson, 32, said: “I’ve lived in Perth most of my life and that lane has always been an issue.

“It’s really disgusting and unsanitary. It constantly smells awful and it’s just really grim. I absolutely hate it.”

Jean Jameson, 67, said: “This lane has always had problems,

“I am not even shocked about this and people complaining about sewage, this isn’t a new issue and needs to be sorted.

“People constantly urinate in the alley too, it is always smelling horrendous.”

Water repairs

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “An officer from our environmental health team has visited to assess the site and identified the sewage leak.

“The affected area has been cordoned off to the public whilst repairs are carried out by Scottish Water and the property owners over the next couple of days.

“The private properties involved have been notified.”

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.

