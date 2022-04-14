Man charged after cocaine worth £3100 found in Perth property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a drugs bust in Perth recovered cocaine worth thousands of pounds.

Police officers executed a drugs search warrant at a property on St Catherine’s Square in Perth on Thursday morning.

Cocaine estimated to be worth £3100 was recovered in the search.

The man has been charged in connection following the recovery of the Class A drugs.

Police say the man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Saturday April 16.

Officers executed a drugs search warrant at St Catherines Sq #Perth this morning. A 34-year-old man has been charged after cocaine estimated to be £3100 was recovered. He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Saturday, 16 April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/bMORsoQJcP — Perth & Kinross Police (@PerthKinPolice) April 14, 2022