Landowner’s bid to reduce dirty camping in Highland Perthshire with new caravan site refused

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland Perthshire landowner who wants to open a new tourism site to reduce dirty camping has been refused planning permission.

Alex Butter, who owns a tree nursery and landscaping business, wanted to open up his land at Kindallachan, near Ballinluig, to caravans and campers.

He hoped more available on official sites would reduce wild campers leaving rubbish and starting fires – an issue which has blighted Highland Perthshire in recent years.

The Alex Butter Landscaping owner applied for planning permission to turn his land into pitches for 15 caravan and 10 camping pitches, as well as opening a café and farm shop.

But this was refused by Perth and Kinross Council planning officials, over concerns ranging from flood risks to the impact on wildlife.

It comes as locals prepare to be “over-run” by irresponsible tourists as summer draws near.

Mr Butter, who says he will request a review on the decision, said: “Our plan is for the campsite to reduce the number of caravans in unlicensed areas.

“We plan to reduce the amount of litter and for visitors to stay in a secured space.

“We want to have a carpark situated away from the campsite and to have a central barbeque area to reduce fire risk.”

Keeping it simple

Mr Butter had hoped to plant fresh herbs and vegetables which visitors can pick and eat as part of his sustainable ethos.

“Our ethos is to keep it simple – we want tourists to see the beautiful area we are located in and promote a greener way of camping,” he said.

“We’re away from the maddening crowds, we have 55 acres of land and plan to use around 10 for this project.”

Why was the application refused?

Council planning officials said they refused the application as it is not in line with the local development plan.

In a decision notice, the following reasons were given:

No information shows how the proposal can improve the quality of new or existing tourism facilities

It does not involve the expansion of an existing facility, replacement of caravans or meet a specific need by virtue of its quality or location in relation to existing tourism facilities

No information indicates the impact the proposed development will have on existing trees

There are records of protected species on and within the vicinity of the site and no ecology survey has been submitted

The site is also considered to be at risk of flooding

No road upgrade plans or traffic reviews have been carried out

Three objections were lodged due to concerns over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

But Mr Butter branded the reasons for refusal a “kick in the teeth”.

He said: “We have been here for 20 years, I’ve seen two big floods, and it never affected us.

“Where we work has no protected species and the only trees within the area are ones I have planted.”

What happens now?

Mr Butter has applied for the decision to be reviewed.

This means the application will be examined by the council’s local review body, made up of at least three elected politicians.

The body can either overturn the decision, meaning the application would be granted, or uphold it, meaning it will remain refused.

Mr Butter said: “We’re a registered farm, a landscaping business and a tree nursery – we know what we’re doing.

“We’re going to fight for this and if planning permission goes ahead, we aim for the first campsite area to be running by late summer.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.