Live Active Leisure: Swimming and gym fees to rise in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Live Active Leisure: Swimming and gym fees to rise in Perth and Kinross

By Emma Duncan
April 20 2022, 4.11pm Updated: April 20 2022, 6.10pm
Children at Perth Leisure Pool, a Live Active Leisure facility
Perth Leisure Pool.

Fees for leisure activities in Perth and Kinross including fitness classes, swimming and skating, will rise next month.

Live Active Leisure, has announced a rise of about 3% to most of its charges, blaming increased running costs

The leisure and culture trust runs sports centres, libraries and community centres across Perth and Kinross.

The new prices will come into effect on May 1.

What are the new fees?

Prices are split in two – those with and without a Live Active card.

The card offers discounts on entry fees and services. It currently costs £13.35 per year and from May will be going up 40p to £13.75.

Juniors, seniors and concessions can get a card for free.

Junior prices are for those aged one to 15 years old, adult prices are for those aged 16 to 64 and seniors for 65 and overs.

  • Off-peak swimming
    • Adult with LA card: £3.70 to £3.80
    • Standard adult: £4.90 to £5.05
    • Junior/concession with LA card: £2.50 to £2.55
    • Standard junior/concession: £3.85 to £3.95
    • Senior with LA card: £3.20 to £3.30
    • Standard senior: £4.40 to £4.55
  • Peak-time swimming 
      • Adult with LA card: £4.10 to £4.20
      • Standard adult: £5.50 to £5.65
      • Junior/concession with LA card: £2.75 to £2.85
      • Standard junior/concession: £4.20 to £4.35
      • Senior with LA card: £3.60 to £3.70
      • Standard senior: £4.90 to £5.05
  • Off-peak family swimming (two adults, three children)
    • With LA card: £9.70 to £10
    • Standard: £13.60 to £14
  • Family swimming (peak – 4pm until close Monday to Friday and all day weekends)
      • With LA card: £10.65 to £10.95
      • Standard:£14.90 to £15.35
  • Fitness classes (60 mins)
    • Adult with LA card: £4.70 to £4.85
    • Standard adult: £6.05 to £6.25
    • Junior/concession with LA card: £3.70 to £3.80
    • Standard junior/concession £4.95 to £5.10
    • Senior with LA card: £4.20 to £4.35
    • Standard senior: £5.55 to £5.70
  • Fitness classes (45 minutes)
    • Adult with LA card: £3.60 to £3.70
    • Standard adult: £4.50 to £4.65
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £2.75 to £2.85
    • Standard junior/concession: £3.75 to £3.85
    • Senior with LA card: £3.20 to £3.30
    • Standard senior: £4.10 to £4.20
The cost of fitness classes will rise.
  • Fitness classes (30 minutes)
    • Adult with LA card: £2.35 to £2.40
    • Standard adult: £3 to £3.10
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £1.85 to £1.90
    • Standard junior/concession: £2.50 to £2.55
    • Senior with LA card: £2.10 to £2.15
    • Standard senior: £2.75 to £2.85
  • Gym (premium)
    • Adult with LA card: £4.70 to £4.85
    • Standard adult: £6.05 to £6.25
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £3.70 to £3.80
    • Standard junior/concession: £4.95 to £5.10
    • Senior with LA card: £4.20 to £4.35
    • Standard senior: £5.55 to £5.70
  • Gym (standard)
    • Adult with LA card: £4.30 to £4.45
    • Standard adult: £5.65 to £5.80
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £3.30 to £3.40
    • Standard junior/concession: £4.55 to £4.70
    • Senior with LA card: £3.80 to £3.90
    • Standard senior: £5.05 to £5.20
  • Sports hall and squash
    • Adult with LA card: £3.50 to £3.60
    • Standard adult: £4.50 to £4.65
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £2.30 to £2.35
    • Standard junior/concession: £3.40 to £3.50
    • Senior with LA card: £2.90 to £3
    • Standard senior: £4 to £4.10
  • Wellbeing classes (60 minutes)
    • Adult with LA card: £4.30 to £4.45
    • Standard adult: £5.65 to £5.80
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £3.30 to £3.40
    • Standard increasing from £4.55 to £4.70
    • Senior with LA card: £3.80 to £3.90
    • Standard senior: £5.05 to £5.20
  • Health suite
    • Adult with LA card: £4.95 to £5.10
    • Standard adult: £6.30 to £6.50
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £3.90 to £4
    • Standard junior/concession: £4.90 to £5.05
    • Senior with LA card: £4.45 to £4.60
    • Standard senior: £5.80 to £5.95
  • Ice skating
    • Adult with LA card: increasing from £4.20 to £4.35
    • Standard adult: £5.55 to £5.70
    • Junior/Concession with LA card: £3.20 to £3.30
    • Standard junior/concession: £4.45 to £4.60
    • Senior with LA card: £3.70 to £3.80
    • Standard senior: £4.95 to £5.10
    • Skate hire: £2.10 to £2.15.

Which venues are affected?

All of Live Active Leisure’s facilities will see their prices increase in May. These are:

  • Live Active Atholl
  • Live Active Loch Leven
  • Live Active Blairgowrie
  • Live Active Rodney, Perth
  • Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth
  • Perth Leisure Pool
  • North Inch Community Campus, Perth
  • Dewars Centre, Perth
  • Loch Leven Community Campus
  • Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff
  • Breadalbane Community Campus

Why are the prices going up?

In a statement the leisure operator said said: “Live Active Leisure is your local community leisure trust and is a registered charitable organisation, but like all businesses, we are currently faced with significant inflationary increases to operational running costs.

“While we are mindful of the general cost of living increases that everyone is facing, we have reluctantly had to take the decision to introduce a small price increase of around 3% to most of our products and services that will come into effect from May 1.

“We are however pleased to say that, for the time being, there will not be any increase to our Fitness, Energy or Fun Membership prices.”

In full: List of all charges set to rise in Perthshire next year including kids’ clubs and burials

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier