Live Active Leisure: Swimming and gym fees to rise in Perth and Kinross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fees for leisure activities in Perth and Kinross including fitness classes, swimming and skating, will rise next month.

Live Active Leisure, has announced a rise of about 3% to most of its charges, blaming increased running costs

The leisure and culture trust runs sports centres, libraries and community centres across Perth and Kinross.

The new prices will come into effect on May 1.

What are the new fees?

Prices are split in two – those with and without a Live Active card.

The card offers discounts on entry fees and services. It currently costs £13.35 per year and from May will be going up 40p to £13.75.

Juniors, seniors and concessions can get a card for free.

Junior prices are for those aged one to 15 years old, adult prices are for those aged 16 to 64 and seniors for 65 and overs.

Off-peak swimming

Adult with LA card : £3.70 to £3.80 Standard adult: £4.90 to £5.05 Junior/concession with LA card : £2.50 to £2.55 Standard junior/concession: £3.85 to £3.95 Senior with LA card : £3.20 to £3.30 Standard senior: £4.40 to £4.55

Peak-time swimming

Adult with LA card : £4.10 to £4.20 Standard adult: £5.50 to £5.65 Junior/concession with LA card : £2.75 to £2.85 Standard junior/concession: £4.20 to £4.35 Senior with LA card : £3.60 to £3.70 Standard senior: £4.90 to £5.05

Off-peak family swimming (two adults, three children)

With LA card: £9.70 to £10 Standard: £13.60 to £14

Family swimming (peak – 4pm until close Monday to Friday and all day weekends)

With LA card: £10.65 to £10.95 Standard:£14.90 to £15.35

Fitness classes (60 mins)

Adult with LA card : £4.70 to £4.85 Standard adult: £6.05 to £6.25 Junior/concession with LA card : £3.70 to £3.80 Standard junior/concession £4.95 to £5.10 Senior with LA card : £4.20 to £4.35 Standard senior: £5.55 to £5.70



Fitness classes (45 minutes) Adult with LA card : £3.60 to £3.70 Standard adult: £4.50 to £4.65 Junior/Concession with LA card : £2.75 to £2.85 Standard junior/concession: £3.75 to £3.85 Senior with LA card : £3.20 to £3.30 Standard senior: £4.10 to £4.20



Fitness classes (30 minutes) Adult with LA card : £2.35 to £2.40 Standard adult: £3 to £3.10 Junior/Concession with LA card : £1.85 to £1.90 Standard junior/concession: £2.50 to £2.55 Senior with LA card : £2.10 to £2.15 Standard senior: £2.75 to £2.85

Gym (premium) Adult with LA card : £4.70 to £4.85 Standard adult: £6.05 to £6.25 Junior/Concession with LA card : £3.70 to £3.80 Standard junior/concession: £4.95 to £5.10 Senior with LA card : £4.20 to £4.35 Standard senior: £5.55 to £5.70

Gym (standard) Adult with LA card : £4.30 to £4.45 Standard adult: £5.65 to £5.80 Junior/Concession with LA card : £3.30 to £3.40 Standard junior/concession: £4.55 to £4.70 Senior with LA card : £3.80 to £3.90 Standard senior: £5.05 to £5.20

Sports hall and squash Adult with LA card : £3.50 to £3.60 Standard adult: £4.50 to £4.65 Junior/Concession with LA card : £2.30 to £2.35 Standard junior/concession: £3.40 to £3.50 Senior with LA card : £2.90 to £3 Standard senior: £4 to £4.10



Wellbeing classes (60 minutes) Adult with LA card : £4.30 to £4.45 Standard adult: £5.65 to £5.80 Junior/Concession with LA card : £3.30 to £3.40 Standard increasing from £4.55 to £4.70 Senior with LA card : £3.80 to £3.90 Standard senior: £5.05 to £5.20

Health suite Adult with LA card : £4.95 to £5.10 Standard adult: £6.30 to £6.50 Junior/Concession with LA card : £3.90 to £4 Standard junior/concession: £4.90 to £5.05 Senior with LA card : £4.45 to £4.60 Standard senior: £5.80 to £5.95

Ice skating Adult with LA card : increasing from £4.20 to £4.35 Standard adult: £5.55 to £5.70 Junior/Concession with LA card : £3.20 to £3.30 Standard junior/concession: £4.45 to £4.60 Senior with LA card : £3.70 to £3.80 Standard senior: £4.95 to £5.10 Skate hire: £2.10 to £2.15 .



Which venues are affected?

All of Live Active Leisure’s facilities will see their prices increase in May. These are:

Live Active Atholl

Live Active Loch Leven

Live Active Blairgowrie

Live Active Rodney, Perth

Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth

Perth Leisure Pool

North Inch Community Campus, Perth

Dewars Centre, Perth

Loch Leven Community Campus

Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff

Breadalbane Community Campus

Why are the prices going up?

In a statement the leisure operator said said: “Live Active Leisure is your local community leisure trust and is a registered charitable organisation, but like all businesses, we are currently faced with significant inflationary increases to operational running costs.

“While we are mindful of the general cost of living increases that everyone is facing, we have reluctantly had to take the decision to introduce a small price increase of around 3% to most of our products and services that will come into effect from May 1.

“We are however pleased to say that, for the time being, there will not be any increase to our Fitness, Energy or Fun Membership prices.”