Perth pair use experiences of ‘daily mental battles’ to help young LGBTQI people with autism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth pair use experiences of ‘daily mental battles’ to help young LGBTQI people with autism

By Hannah Ballantyne
April 24 2022, 12.00pm
Emma Boyd and Mór Fraser of Perth Autism Support wanted to create a safe space for autistic LGBTQI youth in Perth.
Emma Boyd and Mór Fraser of Perth Autism Support wanted to create a safe space for autistic LGBTQI youth in Perth.

A Perth woman has opened up about her “daily mental battle” to be comfortable with her sexuality and wants to use her own experiences to help young people.

Emma Boyd has told of her struggle to come to terms with being gay at the age of 12 and spent years learning how to be comfortable in her own skin.

Now a practitioner at Perth Autism Support, the 25-year-old is using her own experiences to help the young people she works with, who are getting to grips both with their sexuality and autism.

As part of this, she and colleague Mór Fraser have launched a support group for LGBTQI young people with autism.

Emma Boyd.
Emma Boyd is an autism practitioner.

Emma said: “I struggled to come to terms with who I was, and it took a lot of mental strength to get to a place where I felt comfortable.

“I’m still figuring it out to this day.

“It’s a daily mental battle to become completely comfortable with where I am with my sexuality.”

Confused and anxious

She added: “I remember when I first came out and I started realising maybe I didn’t like boys and I was lucky I had friends to go to that I trusted.

“It was a really confusing and anxious time.

“It took me a few years to come out to my parents, but once I built that support network I felt relief.”

LGBTQI youth group

Whilst at work, Emma noticed a shift in the way young people she supports talk about LGBTQI issues in the autistic community, including expressing feelings of doubt within their gender identities and sexualities.

This is what inspired Emma and Mór to launch the LGBTQI youth group.

As Mór also struggled getting to grips with her non-binary identity and autism, the pair felt together they could help young people in similar situations understand they are not alone.

‘I finally had an answer’

Mór, 37, said: “My autism is a part of me, it comes along with what hid it for nearly all my life – depression, anxiety, panic disorder, dyspraxia.

“I also have sensory processing disorder, selective mutism, and Ehlers Danlos [rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue].

“I was diagnosed at 29.

“Scary, unknown things that had made me feel like I was broken – I finally had an answer.

“Nothing is ‘wrong’ with me, I’m just me.”

Mor Edwards
Mór Fraser works with Perth Autism Support.

They added: “I’ve spent ever since re-learning my self –  getting to know me, learning how to be and manage my conditions and my health as much as possible.

“I’m still learning, and trying to be more kind and patient with me in the process.”

‘Life-changing’

The pair decided they wanted to create a group for LGBTQI youth at Perth Autism Support, so that they can have a safe space to be themselves, and discuss how their autism impacts their gender identity and sexuality.

Emma said: “There really isn’t a space like this in Perth for LGBTQI youth who also suffer from autism.

“I think because we have been through this, we can really understand what these guys are going through.

“This will be life-changing for them.”

Perth autism support LGBTQI group.
Emma and Mór say the group is the first of its kind in Perth.

Mór added: “A group like this would have been great when I was trying to figure everything out.

“I struggled a lot with anxiety during that period of my life.

“In my opinion, if something’s not there, then build it.

“That’s what we are doing, building a community where our young people have the freedom to be who they are.”

The first meeting is at Perth Autism Support’s New Row building at 6pm on Tuesday April 26.

New home for Perth autism charity as demand increases tenfold

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]