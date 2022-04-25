Armed police lock down Perth streets near city school By Jake Keith April 25 2022, 7.26pm Updated: April 25 2022, 10.47pm Armed police wait outside St John's RC Academy, Perth. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after Dundee school wall demolished in crash Dundee musician tells of horrific power tool accident that left his arm hanging off Crieff High parent claims pupils ‘let down’ as review clears school of ‘bullying culture’ Find out how much your child’s school will get to spend on raising attainment