Police in Perth launch probe into spate of break-ins

By Alasdair Clark
April 30 2022, 6.08pm
Comely Bank in Perth
Comely Bank in Perth

Police say they believe a spate of thefts from vehicles and properties in the Gannochy area of Perth could be connected.

Cars and properties in Comely Bank, Haddon Road and Pitcullen Crescent were targeted during the break-ins between April 22-27.

Police say most of the thefts took place in the early hours of April 24, although they add that it is possible the more were tried than they are aware of.

“We would like to remind everyone to please ensure that your vehicles are as secure as possible at all times,” a force spokesperson said.

Pitcullen Crescent in Perth
Pitcullen Crescent in Perth

Officers investigating the crimes say private CCTV footage shows a person described as male, of tall and medium build who is wearing all dark clothing and black trainers with white soles.

CCTV appeal

He is said to have been seen on the footage in gardens at the relevant times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have CCTV /video doorbell footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0494 of 27th April.”

