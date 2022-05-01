A9 reopens near Dunkeld after two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld left the road blocked in both directions for around an hour on Sunday.

Emergency crews were on scene at the collision around one mile south of The Hermitage national forest.

It is not known if any injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

CLEAR ❗️⌚️ 16.34#A9 at Dunkeld – all lanes running and no delays to report after an earlier collision.@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 1, 2022

Motorists were told to approach with caution, with both lanes of the A9 impacted as a result.

In an update shortly after 4:30pm, Traffic Scotland said the road was now clear and running well in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were in attendance at the incident after they received reports of a two-vehicle crash at 2:50 on Sunday afternoon.